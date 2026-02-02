Loop AI Raises $14M Series A

Nyca Partners led the round and Osama Bedier, former Google and GoDaddy executive, will join the company's board

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Loop AI, the enterprise-grade AI platform purpose-built for the restaurant and retail back office, today announced its $14M Series A funding round. The round was led by Nyca Partners with participation from prominent investors Gokul Rajaram, Base10, Afore Capital, Converge, Alumni Ventures, Data Tech Fund, John Pepper, 9Yards Capital and Operators Studio. As part of the financing, Osama Bedier, investment partner at Nyca Partners and former Google and GoDaddy executive, will join Loop AI's Board of Directors.

"Loop sits at the intersection of several transformative trends in the restaurant industry, including the rise of AI, a growing focus on customer experience and the drive for greater operational efficiency. These will be essential pillars shaping the future of dining," said Bedier. "Anand and Sundar are building a remarkable company and transformative technology that will be indispensable for restaurant operators. I'm thrilled to join them on this journey and to contribute to the company's next phase of growth."

As of 2025, the U.S. delivery market is valued at approximately $140B with a 10% market share. However, this is projected to surge to $1T with a 30% market share by 2035. As the fastest-growing channel in the industry, delivery is transforming restaurant operations from traditional back-of-house production models to dynamic, consumer-centric businesses.

"Delivery is the new drive-thru, and it is poised to fuel the next decade of growth for the restaurant industry. As consumer behavior continues to shift towards takeout and delivery, our mission to make delivery more profitable for restaurant operators has never been more vital," said Anand Tumuluru, co-founder and CEO of Loop AI. "We are incredibly grateful for the support from both new and returning investors in our Series A raise. Their backing empowers us to continue equipping restaurants with the essential tools they need to thrive amid shifting consumer preferences and industry dynamics."

The shift towards delivery impacts everything from site selection and channel strategy to margins and overall efficiency. Loop AI's technology empowers restaurant operators to embrace delivery as a growth engine, leveraging agentic workflows to maintain in-store level margins while scaling off-premise revenue.

"Loop AI has become an essential technology driving the explosive growth of our delivery segment," said Robert Linder, CFO of California-based casual dining concept Lazy Dog. "By harnessing its powerful capabilities, we're able to meet customers where they are and scale our delivery strategy with greater efficiency and precision."

This funding will be used to expand Loop AI's product suite and grow headcount for their offices in New York, San Francisco, Tampa, and Bangalore. Since 2024, Loop AI has grown 6x to support thousands of restaurants. Using Loop AI's agentic workflows, customers such as Lazy Dog and Starbird grew ~10% while growing their flow through.

"Over the past several years, Loop has helped us look at third-party delivery as a profitable growth channel," said Aaron Noveshen, founder of The Culinary Edge and CEO of fast casual brand Starbird. "Loop's technology has deepened our insights into customer behavior and preferences, helping us refine the way we serve them. We are excited to continue building on this strong partnership."

About Loop AI

Founded in 2022 by a team of engineers and restaurateurs, Loop AI is the enterprise-grade AI platform purpose-built for the restaurant and retail back office. Operating as an agentic co-worker, Loop AI empowers brands to drive profitable growth by automating complex tasks across finance, operations and marketing. Loop AI is trusted by 300+ brands — both public and private — powering thousands of locations in the U.S. Learn more at LoopAI.com.

