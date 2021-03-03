Loop And Ulta Beauty Launch First-Ever Circular Beauty Retail Platform

TRENTON, N.J., March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the global reuse platform Loop® builds upon its partnership with Ulta Beauty, the nation's largest beauty retailer, to reduce beauty waste. Customers across the United States can now shop online at loopbyulta.com for beauty and personal care products in durable, sustainable packaging which will be refilled and reused.

"Rethinking packaging provides the industry with the opportunity to develop new, luxurious designs that are also sustainable," said Tom Szaky, founder and CEO, Loop and TerraCycle. "Consumers are increasingly asking for more environmentally responsible options in this category and this collaboration provides them with a solution that is simple and convenient."

When placing an order, Loop shoppers pay a deposit on each package which is fully refundable upon return. After use, consumers simply place empty packages back into the exclusively designed tote and schedule a free pickup online.

"As the nation's leading beauty retailer, we have a responsibility to continuously improve and bring innovative solutions forward for the industry," said Dave Kimbell, president, Ulta Beauty. "As we work to deliver more informed, conscious product choices to our guests, this first-of-its-kind partnership with the pioneers at Loop is an exciting step on our journey. We look forward to seeing our guests embrace Loop by Ulta Beauty as we all work together to create a lasting legacy for our world."

At launch, guests can visit loopbyulta.com to order sustainable packaging options from brands such as Burt's Bees, Plaine Products and Mad Hippie, among others. Oneka Elements, Dermalogica and L'ANZA will be coming to the platform soon.

Ulta Beauty announced its partnership with Loop within its Conscious Beauty at Ulta Beauty™ launch, a holistic initiative focused on delivering transparency, education and choice. As part of the program's Sustainable Packaging pillar, together the companies will work to help minimize the more than 120 billion packaging units produced globally annually within the cosmetics industry1 and fuel actionable improvements for the industry and the world.

1 According to Zero Waste Week

SOURCE Loop US LLC

Related Links

https://loopstore.com

