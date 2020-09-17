Loop Expands Nationwide To Meet Consumer Demand

TRENTON, N.J., Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Loop™, the global circular shopping platform launched last year by TerraCycle, announced that it is now available in every ZIP code in the 48 contiguous states. This marks a milestone as the platform's initial pilot phase is now expanded to an unlimited number of users nationwide. Since its launch in 2019 in the Northeast U.S. and Paris, France and, most recently in the UK in July, Loop has seen substantial growth in its brand partners and product assortment – now with over 80 brands and 400 products globally and more than 100,000 people signed up for the service.

Loop enables consumers to shop for brands in durable packaging that is reused until the end of its life, creating a circular system designed to put an end to disposable single-use packaging. From global companies such as Unilever and Nature's Path to independently owned businesses such as Reinberger Nut Butters, Melanin Essentials and Soapply, brands of all sizes in multiple categories have joined Loop and rethought their packaging to make it durable.

"Consumers across the country have urged us to bring Loop to them so we've scaled as quickly as possible to make that happen," said Tom Szaky, founder and CEO of Loop and TerraCycle. "With consumers shopping more and more online this year, the need for our sustainable, waste-free solution has become even more important."

As of today, U.S. consumers can order over 100 products from more than 30 brands in categories ranging from beauty to grocery to household goods with that assortment expected to double by year's end.

While available solely online today, Loop will be available in-store when it is embedded in its retail partners brick and mortar spaces in 2021. Next year, consumers will be able to shop for Loop products in select Kroger stores in the United States. Also in 2021, Loop is scheduled to expand to Canada, Australia and Japan.

How Loop works: Loop customers can place orders at www.loopstore.com (US), www.maboutiqueloop.fr (France) or www.loopstore.co.uk. They receive their durable products in Loop's exclusively designed shipping tote. After use, consumers place the empty containers back into the Loop tote and go online to schedule a pickup from their home. In the future, customers will be able to drop off empty containers at retail locations. Loop cleans the packaging and will promptly replenish products as needed to the consumer.

About Loop

Loop is an initiative from TerraCycle, www.terracycle.com, an innovative waste management company whose mission is to Eliminate the Idea of Waste®. Operating nationally across 20 countries, TerraCycle partners with leading consumer product companies, retailers, cities, and facilities to recycle hard to recycle waste. Loop has been designed to addresses the issue of waste at its source by providing consumers a circular shopping platform while encouraging manufacturers to own and take responsibility for their packaging on the long term.

To arrange Interviews with Tom Szaky and/or a Loop partner please contact Eric Rosen at [email protected] or 215-651-9393.

Contact:

Eric Rosen, [email protected], 215.651.9383 mobile

SOURCE Loop

Related Links

https://loopstore.com/

