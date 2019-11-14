Loop Genomics Launches Long-Read PCR Amplicon Sequencing Kit and Service
Loop Genomics Deploys new general purpose long-read library prep kit for any PCR Amplicon
Nov 14, 2019, 08:37 ET
SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Loop Genomics has launched a new sample prep kit and service for long-read sequencing of long PCR Amplicons on Illumina sequencers.
With their new long-read, general purpose amplicon library prep kit researchers in any discipline with PCR fragments up to 3Kb can utilize Loop Genomics' long-read technology. Additionally, Loop's service lab is currently processing orders for PCR fragments up to 6Kb.
Leveraging their ability to generate long-amplicon sequencing reads using Illumina sequencers and delivering long-read data with error rates that were unattainable before. With example applications including but not limited to HLA, Pre-natal, Immune-repertoire, Oncology, CRISPR, Mutagenesis detection, Viral, Phage and Synthetic Biology this general purpose long-range PCR sequencing kit has a wide range of uses.
"We want researchers to gain valuable insight that only long-read sequencing data can provide them. Using Loop Genomics' new kit researchers now have access to long-read sequencing data utilizing an Illumina sequencer that most labs already have," says Tuval Ben Yehezkel PhD, CEO and founder of Loop Genomics.
Notes to editors:
Founded in late 2015, Loop Genomics is a San Francisco bay area company that commercializes technology for long-read sequencing using Illumina sequencers. The company offers various kits and services for long-read sequencing using Illumina sequencers.
CONTACT: Tony Lialin, 650-284-9732, tony@loopgenomics.com
SOURCE Loop Genomics
Share this article