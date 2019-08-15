Loop Genomics launches new de novo Bacterial Genome Assembly kits and service using long-reads on Illumina sequencers

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Loop Genomics, the single molecule long-read sequencing company with a hardware free solution, has expanded its kit and services capabilities to provide researchers with a new kit and service solution for de novo Bacterial Genome Assembly using long-reads on Illumina sequencers.

The short reads generated by NGS require either a reference genome as a scaffold for the assembly, reducing usefulness for de novo whole genome sequencing, or scaffolding sequence generated by one of the long-read sequencing approaches.

The LoopSeq Bacterial Genome Sequencing Kit provides high-quality assemblies from long-reads resulting in fewer total contigs, higher N50 values and fewer miss-assemblies. Loop's chemistry and computational pipeline assemble contigs that are thousands of base pairs long, making long-reads from short reads and enabling the assembly of those long reads into higher quality bacterial genomes.

By using Illumina sequencing instruments coupled with Loop Genomics sample prep kits and data analysis, researchers can use their existing Illumina hardware to do long read bacterial genome sequencing, reducing time and gaining significant insights with a plug and play kit that utilizes low cost core Illumina sequencing consumables when compared to other long-read platforms. A lab simply needs to replace their sample prep kits for their Bacterial Genome Sequencing experiments with Loop's sample prep kits and utilize Loop's software to handle data analysis.

According to Tuval Ben Yehezkel PhD, CEO and founder of Loop Genomics, "With early adopters of the new Bacterial Genome kits and services including The California Department of Public Health, Lawrence Berkeley National Labs and The John Innes Centre, these new products are solving immediate needs and generating some very impressive data. We are pleased we continue to find new ways for our synthetic long-read sequencing technology to assist researchers in their pursuit of getting better genomic data on the Illumina sequencers they already own."

Notes to editors:

Founded in late 2015, Loop Genomics is a San Francisco bay area company that offers a novel technology for hardware-free synthetic long-read sequencing. In addition to its new offering for Bacterial Genome Sequencing the company offers a wide variety of kits and services for long read sequencing.

CONTACT: Tony Lialin, 650-284-9732, tony@loopgenomics.com

SOURCE Loop Genomics

Related Links

http://www.loopgenomics.com

