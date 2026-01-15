Loop Global Unveils Infinity Link Technology for Seamless Charging When Offline

Infinity Link to enable uninterrupted charging, even at sites with little to no network connectivity

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Loop Global, Inc. ("Loop"), a leading provider of turnkey electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions, today announced the launch of Infinity Link, a groundbreaking technology that operates seamlessly in environments with little to no network connectivity.

Infinity Link eliminates one of the biggest challenges in EV charging infrastructure: dependence on stable network connectivity. Unlike other EV charging offerings, Infinity Link empowers drivers to initiate charging anytime and anywhere—even when the driver's phone or the charger itself has no network connectivity—without interruption or delay.

"Infinity Link redefines what reliability means for EV charging," said Olga Shevorenkova, CEO at Loop Global. "We built a system that just works, whether you're in an underground garage, a remote rural area, a high-density urban setting with patchy connectivity, or experience an unexpected network outage. Drivers get the same seamless experience, no matter what, while site hosts are provided the analytics they need to ensure their business goals are met."

With Infinity Link, drivers and site hosts can expect:

Seamless offline charging with the Loop mobile app, where drivers can initiate charging sessions, even if the charger or their phone has no network connectivity. Authorization is automatically granted for all approved users, with no special setup required.

Quick activation and instant receipts, where chargers activate instantly upon request, and users receive real-time charging receipts—even when the charging station is offline.

Remote monitoring for site hosts, enabled by Loop's customer portal, which provides live monitoring of offline chargers, allowing property managers and Loop personnel to identify and resolve persisting network connectivity issues, while driver experience is not impacted at all.

Advanced security and fraud protection, thanks to highly encrypted communication and fraud detection technology, to ensure only authorized drivers and chargers operate, even when the chargers are technically offline.

"We've deployed Infinity Link technology at our Los Angeles building and found it to be particularly effective in environments where subterranean parking creates connectivity challenges," said Brian Nathan, Director at MAC Partners, a Los Angeles-based real estate development group and Loop customer. "The system helps ensure reliable access to EV charging even when cellular signal is limited, which is increasingly important for tenants. It also provides us, as the site host, with visibility into charger status and performance, which strengthens the resilience and long-term value of our building's infrastructure. It's exactly the kind of forward-thinking solution owners and operators need as EV adoption continues to accelerate."

Infinity Link ensures a best-in-class charging experience for drivers by delivering successful charging sessions regardless of network conditions, while providing site hosts and operators with the assurance of near-100% uptime and continuous live data visibility through Loop's customer portal.

With Infinity Link, Loop continues to push the boundaries of EV charging innovation, delivering solutions that make charging more reliable, accessible, and intelligent. By eliminating connectivity barriers, Loop enables site hosts and drivers alike to experience true charging freedom, wherever energy is needed.

