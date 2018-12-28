LOOP-LOC, Manufacturer of Pool Liners, Shares 5 Winter Pool Maintenance Tips

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Jan. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Maintaining your pool throughout the winter season is essential to your pool's year-round health, but many pool owners choose to just sit back and leave their pool alone until spring's arrival. While it may seem ideal to avoid the time costs and the biting cold, it's not the best method for preserving your pool's longevity and makes reopening it in the spring all the more of a task. LOOP-LOC, manufacturer of pool liners, has 5 winter pool maintenance tips for you to start off your new year on the right foot by putting your pool on the priority list again. Check them out below:

Check your cover regularly: take the time every two weeks or so to do a perimeter check on your cover, making sure there's no tearing, pulling, or signs of wear that could become problems in the future, particularly after a heavy snow storm. Check on any obstruction of the cover and keep the top of the cover clear of debris and heavy snow throughout the season. Early chemical balancing: Don't hesitate to add any necessary pool chemicals as soon as the weather begins to warm up. Keep track of the chemical balance, measuring once a month for any major imbalances. Adding an algaecide and maybe even some additional chlorine towards the end of the winter can give you some ease until spring.

Tip: Remember to clean out your storage closet before the next swim season – chemicals can lose their potency and thus effectiveness when left in storage for too long.

Keep the surrounding area clean: if there are any storms or unusually windy days, take the opportunity to ensure that your pool side is clear of any dangerous debris that could damage your pool cover or any other structures, Similarly, shovel the snow away from your pools perimeter so you can continue to check on the state of the cover and potentially the water even after a big snowfall. Pay attention to your weather forecast: if there's any sign of a blizzard, high-wind storm, or heavy rains, be aware of what each could do to your pool. If you have a mesh cover, heavy snow and rain can dilute the chemical treated water, meaning you'll have to go back and test it following the storm to ensure everything is in balance. If there's a forecast of high-winds, it's important to check on any other outdoor fixtures to make sure they cannot pierce or tear your pool cover. Embrace off-season enzyme chemicals: small amounts of natural debris like dirt, dust, bugs, and even bird droppings may end up in your pool's water. To combat these natural invaders, treat the pool with an enzyme chemical to dissolve the natural debris so you can open up to cleaner water in the spring. As an added bonus, this chemical can also prevent the dreaded waterline ring you've spent hours under the sun scrubbing every May.

Off-season pool maintenance is key to your pool's health and your own. You want to be confident that you and your family are swimming in safe, clean water, a task that can only be guaranteed when the pool is always being taken good care of. Now go outside in your coziest coat and check your chemical levels!

About LOOP-LOC: There's only one company known for manufacturing safety pool covers strong and tough enough to support an elephant: the legendary LOOP-LOC. LOOP-LOC is a global leader in the pool industry with a 200,000-square-foot headquarters in Hauppauge, New York, and 300 employees. Through its network of dealers, the company has sold safety swimming pool covers on every continent on earth except Antarctica. LOOP-LOC now also manufactures a line of luxury in-ground pool liners—with more exclusive designer patterns than any other company—as well as the BABY-LOC removable fencing, a convenient, cost-effective additional layer of protection to help deter toddlers from gaining access to a swimming pool.

SOURCE LOOP-LOC