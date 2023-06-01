Loop Neighborhood Market Celebrates its 10-Year Anniversary

Loop Convenience Store and Marketplace kicks off June with a huge sweepstakes, social media giveaways, and in-store freebies!

FREMONT, Calif., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cheers to 10 Years! Loop Neighborhood Markets Celebrates a Decade of Neighborhood Convenience in the Bay Area, Sacramento, and Southern California.

Throughout the "Cheers to 10 Years!" campaign, Loop will be expressing its deep gratitude to its loyal customers, partners, the community, and employees who have contributed to the success and growth of the company. This celebration is not only a reflection of Loop's accomplishments but also a testament to the strong relationships built over the years.

The anniversary festivities will include exciting promotions, giveaways, and events that demonstrate Loop's commitment to the loyal customers and community. From fuel discounts, huge sweepstakes, and freebies in stores, Loop aims to give back to the neighborhoods it serves.

"We are so excited to commemorate Loop reaching 10 years! We've watched Loop grow and expand over the past decade, and we can't wait to celebrate this with the community that made it happen," said the CEO of Loop Neighborhood Market Varish Goyal. "We thought, 'Why limit the celebration to one day?' so our team decided to create special promotions to keep up the festivities all month long!"

Beginning the first week of June, Loop is hosting its biggest sweepstakes throughout the entire month of June. The Grand Prize winner will win 4 suite tickets to an upcoming 2023 show at Oakland Arena! Upcoming events include Alicia Keys, Sam Smith, Cirque De Soleil, and more! To be eligible for this sweepstakes, participants must be a LoopBack member and must spend $25 in-store/at the pump(with LoopBack) over 3 separate visits each week for the month of June. The weeks are as specified: June 1st - June 10th & June 11th - June 17th & June 18th - June 24th & June 25th - June 30th

Didn't come in first? Loop is still celebrating five 2nd place winners by giving $100 LoopBack points to their loyalty accounts. Loop Markets is also hosting a huge giveaway on their Instagram account "@loopmarkets" as well! The "7 Days of Giveaways" will give 7 different winners one of the exciting and coveted prizes including an iPad, an Apple Watch, Oculus VR Headset, and (3) $50 LoopBack points.

Beginning June 4th through June 10th, Loop Neighborhood will also be giving freebies to LoopBack members only! Each of the 7 days will feature a tasty treat or exciting perk, including Sunday: Guru Energy, Monday: Free Coffee, Tuesday: Starry, Wednesday: Snickers, Thursday: Coke Creations, Friday: Gatorade Twitch, and Saturday: Free Express car wash. Please note these are all while supplies last at all LoopBack Loyalty Locations.

But, it doesn't stop there, Loop Neighborhood Markets, LoopBack members will receive 10 cents per gallon (max 20 gallons) of gas each Monday throughout the month of June. *

Gas promotions, Free delicious snacks, generous giveaways, and an exclusive sweepstake encompass the Loop's very special 10th anniversary–and they are excited to invite the community to celebrate beginning June 1st.

ABOUT LOOP NEIGHBORHOOD

Based in Northern California, Loop redefines the convenience store experience by offering exceptional items, quality customer service, and an overall pleasant experience. As a neighborhood convenience store, Loop understands the unique needs and preferences of the communities it serves. The stores are thoughtfully designed and strategically located to offer maximum accessibility and convenience for busy professionals, families, and individuals on the go. Loop's convenient operating hours ensure that customers can rely on them for their everyday needs, no matter the time of day.

Loop also understands the importance of fresh and delicious food options, even in a convenience store setting. With a focus on providing quick and satisfying food, Loop offers a range of freshly made sandwiches, salads, wraps, and other grab-and-go items. These options cater to customers seeking convenient, yet wholesome and tasty meals, ensuring that they don't have to compromise on quality or nutrition during their busy days.

There is so much more to Loop than just gas and a bag of chips! Learn more at www.loopneighborhood.com today!

Media Contact:

Matt Kovacs

Blaze PR

[email protected]

SOURCE Loop Neighborhood