Loopback Analytics and UNC Health Partner on Specialty Pharmacy to Improve Patient Outcomes

DALLAS, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Loopback Analytics, a leading provider of data-driven solutions for hospital and health systems, announced today it has partnered with UNC Health to help advance the system's specialty pharmacy services.

Specialty pharmacy is a rapidly evolving, innovative area and academic medical centers like UNC Health play a key role in ensuring patients get timely access to the medications they need. By effectively monitoring and managing patient data, integrated health systems are uniquely positioned to provide superior levels of safety, adherence and clinical efficacy with complex specialty medications.

"It's important that the Specialty Pharmacy at UNC Health continue to innovate in how we provide access to life-saving medications and the services needed for patients to have optimal outcomes," said Tim Weber, Executive Director of Retail and Outpatient Pharmacy Services. "With Loopback's Analytics Platform, we can utilize data to work closely with clinicians to improve outcomes, while also enhancing the patient experience."

Through its partnership with Loopback Analytics, UNC Health aims to improve medication adherence and reduce total cost of care. Using Loopback Analytics' portfolio of Pharmacy Solutions that include data integration and analytics, UNC Health can more effectively identify and manage at-risk patients while improving clinical outcomes related to specialty medications.

"Through their specialty pharmacy, UNC Health is transforming the lives of patients by way of better access and improved outcomes," said Neil Smiley, CEO, Loopback Analytics. "We are delighted to have the opportunity to accelerate their efforts with our advanced pharmacy analytics solutions."

About UNC Health

UNC Health is an integrated health care system owned by the state of North Carolina and based in Chapel Hill. UNC Health is committed to empowering health, not just health care. We are proactively focused on healthy-based, personalized care, changing people's lives for the better.

UNC Health is comprised of UNC Hospitals in Chapel Hill, ranked consistently among the best medical centers in the country; Pardee UNC Health in Hendersonville; Chatham Hospital in Siler City; Johnston Health in Clayton and Smithfield; UNC Lenoir Health Care in Kinston; Wayne UNC Health Care in Goldsboro; Caldwell UNC Health Care in Lenoir; Nash UNC Health Care in Rocky Mount; UNC Rockingham Health Care in Eden, Onslow Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville, UNC REX Healthcare and its provider network in Wake County; and the UNC Physicians Network.

For more information, please visit www.unchealth.org.

