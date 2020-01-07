Loopback Analytics and West Virginia University Medicine Partner on Specialty Pharmacy to Improve Patient Outcomes

DALLAS, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Loopback Analytics, a leading provider of data-driven solutions for hospital and health systems, announced today it has partnered with the West Virginia University Health System, which operates under the brand "WVU Medicine," to help advance the system's specialty pharmacy services.

Specialty pharmacy is a rapidly evolving, innovative medicine, and health systems – especially ones such as WVU Medicine that are academic based – can have a crucial role in its advancement, especially when they use data analytics. By effectively monitoring and managing patient data, health systems are uniquely positioned to improve the safety and clinical efficacy of these complex specialty medications.

"The vertical integration of WVU Medicine's specialty pharmacy allows us to share data between our providers and the specialty pharmacy healthcare team in real time in order to provide a higher level of care to our patients," said Louis Sokos, who directs WVU Medicine's specialty pharmacy. "That integration, coupled with the analytic capabilities of the Loopback tools, allow us to make clinical decisions that enhance the patient experience and improve adherence and compliance for these lifesaving medications."

Through its partnership with Loopback Analytics, WVU Medicine aims to improve medication adherence and reduce total cost of care. Using Loopback Analytics' portfolio of Pharmacy Solutions that include data integration and analytics, WVU Medicine can more effectively identify and manage at-risk patients while improving clinical outcomes related to specialty medications.

"We are excited to team up with WVU Medicine and assist them with their specialty pharmacy activities," said Neil Smiley, CEO at Loopback Analytics. "Our solutions for navigating the specialty market, specialty operations outcomes and other tools are designed to impact medication adherence and capture rates positively, thus reducing readmission rates, hospitalizations and ED visits that drive up costs. Our solutions add real value to a patient's overall care."

About Loopback Analytics

Loopback Analytics is a pioneer in empowering health systems to more effectively manage care transitions and reimbursement challenges in a "pay-for-outcome" environment. The company's comprehensive management platform helps identify at-risk patient populations, match interventions and measure efficacy to improve clinical and financial outcomes. For more information, visit www.loopbackanalytics.com.

About West Virginia University Medicine

The West Virginia University Health System, which operates under the brand "WVU Medicine," is both West Virginia's largest health system and largest private employer. Comprised of 11 owned hospitals, including its 700-bed flagship academic medical center in Morgantown, WVU Medicine also provides management services to several community-based hospitals and clinics across a four-state region that includes West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Maryland. The academic health system also includes a children's hospital – WVU Medicine Children's – and five institutes – the WVU Cancer Institute, the WVU Critical Care and Trauma Institute, the WVU Eye Institute, the WVU Heart and Vascular Institute, and the WVU Rockefeller Neuroscience Institute.

