Loopback Analytics Chosen to Support Credena Health Specialty Pharmacy to Improve Patient Outcomes

DALLAS, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Loopback Analytics, a leading provider of data-driven solutions for hospital and health systems, announced today it has been selected by Credena Health, part of the larger health ecosystem, Providence Health & Services, to advance specialty pharmacy services at the Providence Health affiliates in Washington, Montana and Oregon.

Specialty pharmacy is a rapidly evolving, innovative area and health systems play a key role in its ensuring patients get timely access to the medications they need. By effectively monitoring and managing patient data, integrated health systems are uniquely positioned to provide superior levels of safety, adherence and clinical efficacy with complex specialty medications.

Through Loopback Analytics expertise, Credena Health seeks to grow its specialty pharmacy business, while continuing to improve medication adherence and clinical outcomes. The Loopback Rx Platform seamlessly integrates data sets from across multiple systems to provide pharmacists with easy to use and actionable analytics.

"We are excited to work with Credena Health, a national leader in provider-led specialty pharmacy services," said Neil Smiley, CEO at Loopback Analytics. "Through our collaboration we seek to improve both access and outcomes for patients served by Credena Health."

About Loopback Analytics:

Loopback Analytics enables health systems to proactively identify at-risk populations, match patients to appropriate services and evaluate the impact of interventions on clinical and economic outcomes. The Loopback Rx platform enables health system pharmacies to improve patient outcomes and accelerate growth of the specialty pharmacy business. For more information, visit www.loopbackanalytics.com.

About Credena Health:

Credena Health is a premier pharmacy that treats complex conditions while offering patients and providers a seamless experience. We understand that caring for a chronic disease involves much more than simply dispensing medication. That's why we partner with doctors to help patients manage chronic conditions through ongoing, individualized care. We provide medications for conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis, cancer, hepatitis C and more.

Contact:

jmcghee@loopbackanalytics.com

SOURCE Loopback Analytics

Related Links

https://www.loopbackanalytics.com

