LOOPBACK ANALYTICS SELECTED FOR THE DALLAS BUSINESS JOURNAL'S FAST 50 LIST FOR 2024

With a growth rate of 205.2%, Loopback's success landed among the top 10 nominees. "We're proud to be recognized for our rapid growth, as it reflects our commitment to innovation and excellence," says Neil Smiley, CEO and Founder of Loopback Analytics.

The 50 companies were honored, and the rankings revealed at an event on September 11th at The Fairmont in Dallas, with digital coverage following the event and a special print edition on September 13th.

Click here for more information on this year's list: https://www.bizjournals.com/dallas/news/2024/07/17/this-years-fast-50-companies-revealed.html?cx_testId=40&cx_testVariant=cx_7&cx_artPos=2#cxrecs_s

About Loopback Analytics

Founded in 2009, Loopback Analytics is a leading provider of data analytics and insights that simplify understanding, access and innovation for patients requiring specialty care. Our mission is to connect Health Systems and Life Sciences through analytics and data-enabled services.

About the Dallas Business Journal

Founded in 1977, the Dallas Business Journal is the premier source for local business news, research and events in Dallas-Fort Worth. From breaking news to live events, the Business Journal serves its readers by helping them grow their businesses, advance their careers and simplify their professional lives.

