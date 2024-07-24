Loopback Analytics Teams Up with Loma Linda University Health to Enhance Specialty Pharmacy Services

DALLAS, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Loopback Analytics, a leading provider of data analytics and market access services for health systems' specialty pharmacy programs, is pleased to announce its collaboration with Loma Linda University Health, a comprehensive academic healthcare system, to enhance their specialty pharmacy services.

In today's rapidly evolving healthcare landscape, specialty pharmacies are integral in utilizing resources that improve patient access and overall patient care. By taking a data-driven approach, pharmacy leaders are uniquely equipped to navigate the complexities of modern healthcare access, enhancing the positive impact on patients.

"Loopback is thrilled to be providing cutting-edge technology to a nationally regarded academic health system like Loma Linda University Health," said Neil Smiley, Loopback Analytics CEO. "This collaboration represents a significant step in advancing our commitment to supporting and empowering health system specialty pharmacies to deliver exceptional patient outcomes and access to life-saving medications."

SOURCE Loopback Analytics