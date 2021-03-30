LoopChat Announces the Release of Campus Lounge, a Voice Chat Room Feature

BERKELEY, Calif., March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LoopChat, the leading college social media platform, today announced the release of Campus Lounge, a voice chat rooms feature now available in the LoopChat app. This marks a significant step towards ensuring that different college communities on LoopChat come together at any time of the day to discuss any topic of interest.

Campus Lounge allows people to gather in voice chat rooms to discuss any issue. It provides some hierarchy in each chat room by separating the people virtually gathered into moderators, speakers and the audience. Moderators in each voice chat room ensure orderly, lively and respectful discussions.

"We released Campus Lounge, and the uptake is off the charts," said Arjun Kapur, Campus Lounge's product lead. "It brings together students from universities across the country into chat rooms to engage on any issues of interest. We believe that Campus lounge empowers LoopChat users with the freedom to engage, debate, share and connect on issues of mutual interest. This aligns with our vision to bring the student community together to connect and engage while making meaningful contribution to society," he added.

Campus Lounge is open to all LoopChat users. Non-LoopChat users can join by downloading LoopChat from major platforms such as Android and iOS to access and use the feature. Each open chat room is accessible by anyone using the app.

LoopChat's mission is to bring secure community engagement around college campuses. LoopChat's application is available on all mobile and desktop platforms. LoopChat is anchored on three core values are ensuring privacy, building community and empowering diversity.

