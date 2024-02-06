Loopwell Unveils New Flagship Well-being Hub in Montclair, NJ

News provided by

Loopwell

06 Feb, 2024, 08:50 ET

Both Individuals and Organizations Invited to Join the Well-being Movement

MONTCLAIR, N.J., Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Loopwell, a first-of-its-kind well-being hub, officially opens its doors to Montclair and the greater New York area today. With a focus on fostering balance, meaningful connections, and purpose-driven experiences, Loopwell invites everyone, from individuals seeking personal growth to organizations prioritizing employee care, to join the well-being movement.

Co-Founder Debbie Looney brings a distinctive vision and a human-centered approach to in-person experiences, emphasizing the undeniable connection between well-being and increased productivity. Looney notes, "The pandemic clearly showed us that well-being cannot be achieved from a virtual app or platform. At Loopwell, our mission is to make well-being more accessible, one community at a time."

Loopwell is more than a well-being hub; it's an inclusive destination for holistic self-care and community. The flagship location, just 12 miles west of New York City in Montclair, New Jersey, is a beautifully restored one-hundred-year-old building that boasts an eco-conscious design, aligning with LEED standards and extensive use of recycled materials. Every element, from the soothing color palette and ample natural light to the thoughtfully curated space, is intended to create an atmosphere where individuals and organizations can gather information, ideas, and engage with each other.

"We wanted to create a beautiful and functional space that aligns with organizations that value an integrated, human-centered approach for their events," adds Looney. Loopwell has developed evidenced-based programming that focuses on the 8 core areas of well-being – social, emotional, mental, physical, spiritual, occupational, environmental, financial – to increase self-awareness, focus, and performance. Co-Founder Sean Looney adds, "When people take care of their well-being their capacity in life and at work improves – it's just common sense."

Giving is at the heart of Loopwell's business model. A portion of all incoming funds is donated to charities and educational and wellness initiatives for the community. Loopwell is a well-being oasis accessible to the community, with individual and corporate membership options available mid-2024.

To learn more, attend an event, or book a private tour, visit loopwithus.com and be part of the movement shaping the future of well-being in Montclair and beyond.

About Loopwell
Loopwell is a space that connects people to purpose and well-being. Our mission is to bring well-being to everyone, one community at a time. With sustainability and giving back embedded at its core, Loopwell is an inclusive destination for holistic self-care and community-centered impact. Its flagship location is just 12 miles west of New York City in eclectic Montclair, New Jersey. Loopwell offers an integrated program that delivers experiences and programming focused on in-person connection, improved well-being, emotional evolution and increased productivity. True to its mission to make well-being more accessible to all, most Loopwell events are open to the public. Loopwell will offer both individual and corporate membership options. To learn more, attend an event or book a private tour, please visit loopwithus.com.

PRESS CONTACT:
McPherson Strategies
[email protected]

SOURCE Loopwell

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.