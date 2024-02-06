Loopwell Unveils New Flagship Well-being Hub in Montclair, NJ

Both Individuals and Organizations Invited to Join the Well-being Movement

MONTCLAIR, N.J., Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Loopwell , a first-of-its-kind well-being hub, officially opens its doors to Montclair and the greater New York area today. With a focus on fostering balance, meaningful connections, and purpose-driven experiences, Loopwell invites everyone, from individuals seeking personal growth to organizations prioritizing employee care, to join the well-being movement.

Co-Founder Debbie Looney brings a distinctive vision and a human-centered approach to in-person experiences, emphasizing the undeniable connection between well-being and increased productivity. Looney notes, "The pandemic clearly showed us that well-being cannot be achieved from a virtual app or platform. At Loopwell, our mission is to make well-being more accessible, one community at a time."

Loopwell is more than a well-being hub; it's an inclusive destination for holistic self-care and community. The flagship location, just 12 miles west of New York City in Montclair, New Jersey, is a beautifully restored one-hundred-year-old building that boasts an eco-conscious design, aligning with LEED standards and extensive use of recycled materials. Every element, from the soothing color palette and ample natural light to the thoughtfully curated space, is intended to create an atmosphere where individuals and organizations can gather information, ideas, and engage with each other.

"We wanted to create a beautiful and functional space that aligns with organizations that value an integrated, human-centered approach for their events," adds Looney. Loopwell has developed evidenced-based programming that focuses on the 8 core areas of well-being – social, emotional, mental, physical, spiritual, occupational, environmental, financial – to increase self-awareness, focus, and performance. Co-Founder Sean Looney adds, "When people take care of their well-being their capacity in life and at work improves – it's just common sense."

Giving is at the heart of Loopwell's business model. A portion of all incoming funds is donated to charities and educational and wellness initiatives for the community. Loopwell is a well-being oasis accessible to the community, with individual and corporate membership options available mid-2024.

To learn more, attend an event, or book a private tour, visit loopwithus.com and be part of the movement shaping the future of well-being in Montclair and beyond.

About Loopwell

Loopwell is a space that connects people to purpose and well-being. Our mission is to bring well-being to everyone, one community at a time. With sustainability and giving back embedded at its core, Loopwell is an inclusive destination for holistic self-care and community-centered impact. Its flagship location is just 12 miles west of New York City in eclectic Montclair, New Jersey. Loopwell offers an integrated program that delivers experiences and programming focused on in-person connection, improved well-being, emotional evolution and increased productivity. True to its mission to make well-being more accessible to all, most Loopwell events are open to the public. Loopwell will offer both individual and corporate membership options.

