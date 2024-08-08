Loora Launches Android App to Expand Access to its AI English Tutor

The AI English language learning company's app will now become accessible to the 3.9 billion Android users around the world

TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Loora, the AI English language learning company, today announced the Android launch of its virtual AI English tutor app. Previously only available on iOS, Loora's Android launch will make the app available to a much larger audience of non-native English speakers across the globe, marking a significant milestone on Loora's continued journey to democratize access to English education through AI.

Loora's AI is built, trained, and optimized specifically for personalized English learning to the point of fluency. The virtual tutor simulates the experience of naturally conversing with a native English speaker, without the availability and discussion topic limitations of a human. Loora is available 24/7 and provides real-time pronunciation and grammar feedback, all at an affordable cost. The app's conversational AI allows learners to hone their English skills using the subjects and situations that matter to them, whether that be real-life scenarios like job interviews, technical conversations around a career-related subject or other topic of interest, or social interactions. In doing so, Loora uniquely empowers learners to gain the English fluency needed to advance in both professional and social environments.

Android accounts for over 70% of the global mobile operating system market share, making it the most popular operating system in the world. With 3.9 billion Android users in the world – the vast majority of whom live in non-English speaking countries where there is high demand for English learning solutions – Loora is primed to significantly expand its consumer reach. Existing means of learning English remain costly or largely ineffective; tutors are expensive and have limited availability, and most language apps – including those utilizing AI – are geared only towards beginners or casual learners. This leaves serious learners looking to become fluent in English for professional and personal development at a loss for effective and accessible solutions.

"We are thrilled to now be available on Android and make Loora increasingly accessible to learners around the world," said Roy Mor, CEO and Co-Founder of Loora. "Launching Loora on Android is a significant milestone on our mission to make English fluency accessible to anyone in the world, empowering them to thrive professionally and personally. We look forward to continuing to grow and expand Loora among more users and audiences to do the greatest good for the greatest number of people."

In 2023, Loora achieved over 8X increase in ARR and 2X improvement in user retention, fueled by the company's bespoke AI training methodology and proprietary data. The company also plans to expand its offering to include an enterprise solution later this year. The Loora app, which already has thousands of paying subscribers across the US, Europe, Asia, and Latin America, is now available for download in the Google Play Store as well as the App Store.

About Loora

Loora is an AI English language learning company that leverages purpose-built AI to make English fluency accessible. Loora's advanced conversational AI tutor offers users the experience of naturally conversing with a native English speaker, providing real-time feedback on any topic. Unlike human tutors, Loora is designed specifically for English learners, eliminating common barriers such as high costs, limited availability, inconvenient scheduling, and the embarrassment of practicing with an audience. It tailors the learning experience to individual needs and goals, allowing users to express themselves freely, discuss their interests, perfect their accents, learn new words daily, and build confidence.

Founded in November 2020 by tech industry veterans Roy Mor and Yonti Levin, Loora was born from their shared vision of using AI to democratize access to quality English education. With a mission to unlock socioeconomic opportunities through English proficiency, Loora is pioneering the use of AI in language learning, creating an unparalleled, next-gen solution for virtual English education.

For more information visit, https://loora.ai/.

To download Loora, click here.

Media Contact:

Allison Grey

[email protected]

US: +1 323 283 8176

UK: +44 203 807 4482

IL: +972 53 820 2606

SOURCE Loora