'Loose' By Nelly Furtado Gets Digital Expanded Edition On June 4 With More Than 12 Rare Remixes And Bonus Tracks

Available now, HERE , Loose (Expanded Edition) further illuminates the attitude, vibe and creativity that captured the hearts of fans and critics alike. Among the rarities and bonus material on Loose are a version of " Do It " feat. Missy Elliott , Spanish versions of " All Good Things (Come To An End) ," " In God's Hands " and " Te Busque " feat. Juanes , plus several remixed tracks.

IGA/UMe kicked off the 15th-anniversary celebration of Loose with the May 28 release of Nelly Furtado x Quarterhead, a remix EP featuring "All Good Things (Come To An End) (Nelly Furtado x Quarterhead)," a new remix by gold and platinum award-winning German production duo Quarterhead. The single is one of the bonus tracks on the expanded edition (and the Remix EP with three additional edits is available here).

Loose spawned eight singles, including Furtado's first No. 1 Billboard Hot 100 hit, "Promiscuous" feat. Timbaland, which topped the charts just weeks after the album's original release and has also seen tremendous activity on social media this year with fans creating over 2 million short-form videos, including mashups with other hit songs, dance videos and remixes with other trending sounds, among others. "Promiscuous" now has three remix versions on the expanded edition: "Promiscuous (Axwell Remix) (feat. Timbaland)," "Promiscuous (Crossroads Vegas Mix)" and "Promiscuous (Josh Desi Remix)." An alternate version of the second Billboard chart topper, "Say It Right," is also included as one of the bonus tracks: "Say It Right (Reggae Main Mix) (Featuring Courtney John)."

Certified gold or platinum in 26 countries, Loose revealed Nelly's ability to expand beyond -- and even cohesively synthesize -- hip-hop, Latin, pop and R&B; she firmly established her place as a bold pop-music talent. The album's accomplishments and success merely reflect the underlying authenticity that excited music fans worldwide and The Fader pinpointed in 2016: "…Loose was hinged on her magic chemistry with producer Timbaland, and [it] set them both up as even more versatile artists than fans had previously understood."

The Guardian declared Loose "a blueprint for modern pop." Idolator said, "The most impressive thing about Loose…is its depth and variety." Fuse TV hailed 2006 "as one of the best years in pop music...the credit goes to Nelly Furtado's Loose for elevating the genre."

Following up her hit debut Whoa, Nelly!, available here as a 20th anniversary digital deluxe, was her second album Folklore, an exploration of her Portuguese heritage. Furtado worked with hip-hop and R&B producer extraordinaire Timbaland to bring Loose to life. In 2009, she said to UK's Daily Mail about Timbaland: "Of all the great talents I've worked with, he's got the genius touch." The following year, Furtado told BBC, "We wanted it raw, we wanted it visceral, we wanted the speakers to buzz. We fought for that."

Loose (Expanded Edition) is available here: https://NellyFurtado.lnk.to/Loose15thPR.

NELLY FURTADO LOOSE (EXPANDED EDITION) [15 TH ANNIVERSARY eALBUM]

Afraid (feat. Attitude)

Maneater

Promiscuous Interlude (feat. Timbaland)

Promiscuous (feat. Timbaland)

Glow

Showtime

No Hay Igual Interlude (feat. Timbaland)

No Hay Igual

Te Busque (feat. Juanes)

Say It Right

Do It

In God's Hands

Wait For You Interlude (feat. Timbaland)

Wait For You

All Good Things (Come To An End)

Te Busque (feat. Juanes) (Spanish Version)

Let My Hair Down

Somebody To Love

Undercover

What I Wanted

Runaway

Crazy (Radio 1 Live Lounge Session)

Do It (feat. Missy Elliott )

All Good Things (Come to an End) (Spanish version)

En Las Manos De Dios (In God's Hands, Spanish version)

In God's Hands – Single version (feat. Keith Urban )

Say It Right (Reggae Main Mix) (feat. Courtney John )

No Hay Igual (Remix) (feat. Calle 13)

Promiscuous (Axwell Remix) (feat. Timbaland)

Promiscuous (Crossroads Vegas Mix)

Promiscuous (Josh Desi Remix)

All Good Things (Come to an End) ( Nelly Furtado x Quarterhead)

