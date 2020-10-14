Loosid App Names Rock to Recovery and Herren Project As Charity Partners in Its Fight Against the Stigmas of Addiction

#GetLoosidChallenge fights to shatter stigmas of addiction that prevent those battling addiction from getting help. Tweet this

Stigma #1 – Addiction is a lack of willpower

Stigma #2 - Addiction is something to be ashamed of

Stigma # 3 – Sobriety is the end of fun

"Stigmas are dangerous and the cause of millions of deaths related to drug and alcohol addiction," said MJ Gottlieb, Co-Founder & CEO of Loosid. "We have to shatter these stigmas and put an end to the misconceptions that cost so many people their lives. The #GetLoosidChallenge is to reach those individuals trying to get sober and let them know they shouldn't hide in shame or think they lack willpower. At Loosid, we foster a supportive community that celebrates sobriety. With over 700,000 messages in our forums and hotlines, there is always someone there to help."

To shatter the stigmas, Loosid is underscoring the truths of addiction and sobriety with the #GetLoosidChallenge.

Through the challenge, Loosid will spread a message to include truths of addiction and sobriety. Addiction is recognized by the medical community as a treatable disease and like other illnesses, willpower isn't enough to overcome the disease. Being ashamed of addiction or shaming someone struggling with addiction only creates barriers to accessing help and treatment. Sobriety doesn't mean life won't be fulfilling and fun, sobriety is the beginning of a new, exciting life.

The #GetLoosidChallenge is easy and consists of three simple steps:

Stand in Solidarity – Participants are asked to post a selfie holding up three fingers as a sign of solidarity and their commitment to break three stigmas of addiction and sobriety using the hashtag #GetLooosidChallenge Get Friends Involved – Those partaking in the challenge are asked to tag and nominate three friends to take the #GetLoosidChallenge and join the fight against the stigmas and support those struggling with addiction. Give Back – Participants are encouraged to give back and donate at Loosidapp.com to help someone struggling with addiction.

Loosid named Rock to Recovery and Herren Project as its charity partners and beneficiaries of the fundraising efforts.

Rock to Recovery, founded by former KORN guitarist, Wes Geer, helps people struggling with addiction heal and transform their lives through the powerful experience of writing, playing, and performing music as a group.

"We feel so honored to have been selected by Loosid with such a great opportunity to join forces, and to continue to break down the walls of stigma surrounding addiction," said Wes Geer, who's been in recovery for over twelve years. "Right now, more than ever, people suffering from addiction need to know that although opportunities for in-person support groups may be decreasing with COVID, they are not alone. There is a giant world of amazing people and organizations out there created just for them. Together we can do anything."



Herren Project is a national nonprofit organization offering free resources and support for the treatment, recovery, and prevention of substance use disorder. Herren Project is a community built on support, inspiration, and empowerment committed to supporting people along their path to recovery and bringing positive awareness the disease of addiction.

"From the moment I shared my personal story of recovery, I have made it my mission to bring hope and positive awareness to break the stigmas surrounding addiction," said Chris Herren, founder of Herren Project. "My life began the day I became sober. The more we can come together to show the miracles that sobriety holds, the more we can bring positive change and fight addiction stigma."

During the course of the campaign, Loosid App will provide a platform for people to share how stigmas affected them in their journey to sobriety. Loosid App will also share information about drug and alcohol abuse and where to find help for the over 300 million individuals suffering from alcoholism and substance abuse.

