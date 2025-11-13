Loosid Secures Funding from AWS to Bring AI-Powered Sobriety Support to the Workplace with Launch of SAM™AI for Enterprise

MIAMI, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Loosid, the leading clean and sober lifestyle brand, today announced that it has secured a second round of funding from Amazon Web Services (AWS) to support the launch of its Sobriety and Addiction Mentor (SAM™ AI) for enterprise organizations. To secure this funding, Loosid partnered with Innovative Solutions, a Premier Tier AWS Partner with Generative AI Competency that delivers advanced cloud services to growing businesses. Through this collaboration, Innovative Solutions facilitated two rounds of AWS funding to help Loosid scale SAM™ AI using AWS's world-class infrastructure and support for emerging technologies.

SAM™ AI's growth at the enterprise level marks Loosid's transition from a consumer-facing sobriety platform that serves more than 400,000 members to a scalable enterprise solution designed for Employee Assistance Programs (EAPs), treatment centers, and corporate wellness providers. The enterprise version of SAM™ AI enables companies to provide empathetic 24/7 support, predictive relapse prevention, and aggregate pattern analysis to promote workforce wellness and early intervention.

"Addiction remains the number one workplace challenge, contributing to 232 million missed workdays each year, yet it is the one thing that most employees feel unsafe disclosing to their employer," said MJ Gottlieb, co-founder and CEO of Loosid. Through our partnership with Innovative Solutions and support from AWS, SAM™ AI can now bring meaningful, stigma-free recovery support directly to the workplace."

The collaboration marks a pivotal moment for Loosid as it scales SAM™ AI beyond its core consumer base and into the enterprise market. Leveraging AWS's robust infrastructure and Innovative Solutions' AI and cloud expertise, Loosid is now delivering a secure, scalable platform capable of serving global organizations seeking data-driven approaches to addiction prevention and workforce wellness.

The National Council on Alcohol and Drug Dependence has estimated that alcohol and drug misuse cost United States businesses over $81 billion annually in lost productivity and has caused employers to incur a 300 percent increase in medical costs and benefits.

"The decision by AWS to provide funding for the growth of SAM™ AI reflects a commitment to supporting technologies that make a meaningful difference in people's lives," said Justin Copie, CEO of Innovative Solutions. "In combining Loosid's mission-driven innovation, Innovative Solutions' cloud expertise, and AWS's world-class infrastructure, we're advancing a platform that not only scales globally but also addresses one of the most critical health challenges facing today's workforce."

The enterprise version of SAM™ AI is now available to companies and organizations of all sizes from across the globe. To learn more about integrating SAM™ AI into a corporate or wellness program, visit here .

About Loosid

Loosid app, named one of the world's most innovative companies by Fast Company in 2020, ranking #5 in the Social Media category is a comprehensive lifestyle brand redefining what it means to be sober. More than just an app, Loosid is dedicated to helping people embrace a proud, fulfilling life, free from drugs and alcohol.

Loosid, which has grown to now over 400,000 members and 21 million user sessions to date, was created to offer a safe and supportive space for people who choose to live a sober life.

Launched initially as a B2C consumer technology, and its large early notoriety in the press as the leader in Sober Dating space, Loosid has now expanded to seven verticals, including its technology, SAM-Sobriety & Addiction Mentor™, a B2B solution for treatment centers to manage their post care and alumni tracking & Loosid for Employers & EAP's.

Through technology and community, Loosid empowers people to connect, express themselves, and live joyfully on the journey of sobriety.

To contact Loosid directly and discuss SAM™ for your workplace, please email [email protected].

