Loot Company Announces Loot Launcher Crowdfunding Platform At New York Comic-Con

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, in conjunction with New York Comic-Con, The Loot Company (formerly Loot Crate) has announced Loot Launcher, a new crowdfunding platform allowing fans to back limited edition collectibles and exclusive product bundles curated by top brands, groundbreaking personalities, movie directors and influencers.

The platform is showcasing campaigns from pop culture collectible brands, including a NECA Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Movie 30th Anniversary Crate, a Kidrobot x Godzilla Crate, an exclusive NECA Gremlins "Dress Up & Play" Figure and more. Only projects that hit their minimum backer goals by the deadline will move into production, putting the power directly into the hands of fans.

"The Loot Company's mission is always to put fans first and to give them experiences they can't get anywhere else. With Loot Launcher, we can take that to the next level," said Joel Weinshanker, CEO of NECA, parent company of The Loot Company. "This is a platform that gives the most creative minds in the industry – directors, influencers, personalities – a place to showcase exclusive offerings in film, television and pop culture. We're planning greater exclusives and greater experiences to enthrall our vibrant community of fans."

Loot Launcher's inaugural campaigns will close out on November 17, 2019 and the products, if successfully backed by the deadline, are expected to ship to buyers in the Spring 2020 season.

Con attendees can catch The Loot Company at New York Comic-Con booth #768. There, fans who purchase any of Loot Crate's subscriptions or limited edition crates will get a free mystery bundle with MSRP values ranging from $25 to $500; and anyone who purchases using their MasterCard will get to play the Claw of Doom game for an additional prize.

For more information and to back any current Loot Launcher campaigns, please visit https://www.lootcrate.com/lootlauncher.

About The Loot Company

Founded in 2012, Loot Crate™ is a leading subscription commerce platform for super fans. Loot Crate partners with major studios, game companies, indie game developers, comics publishers, and fan-favorite personalities in the shared curation of exclusive premium consumer products in themed mystery boxes, delivered directly to subscribers' doorsteps.

Twitter: @lootcrate Instagram: @lootcrate

