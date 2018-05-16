Loot Crate And Marvel Team Up For New Deadpool Subscription Crate

"The Deadpool Club Merc crate is an awesome opportunity for fans to celebrate Marvel's most irreverent hero," said Chris Davis, CEO of Loot Crate. "Deadpool has changed the game and we can't wait to play a small part in its total dominance of American superhero culture."

The Deadpool Club Merc crate will be a must-have for any Wade Wilson admirers around the world, and subscribers who sign up for a full year will also receive a full set of Geeki Tikis featuring Deadpool himself, along with other members of the Deadpool Family - so if you want to feel sort of like an honorary member of the X-Force, head over to www.lootcrate.com/crates/deadpool and sign up today! Pricing for this new quarterly crate starts at $34.99 (plus $5 shipping and handling) per crate for domestic purchases and $44.99 (includes shipping and handling + VAT) per crate for international purchases.

For more information for the upcoming Deadpool Quartered Crate, please visit www.lootcrate.com

