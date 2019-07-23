Loot Crate Joins Forces With Warner Bros And DC Entertainment To Launch Limited Edition 80th Anniversary Batman Crate

LOS ANGELES, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Loot Crate, the leader in subscription boxes for fans the world over, has launched a one-of-a-kind crate to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the World's Greatest Detective. DC's Batman has been thrilling fans since 1939, whether it be in comics, on television, or on the big screen, and today Loot Crate is proud to add to the Dark Knight's impressive legacy with this limited edition crate, filled with officially licensed Batman apparel, gear, and collectibles that you won't find anywhere else.

"It's a dream scenario for us, getting to make a Limited Edition Crate for the Caped Crusader himself," said Chris Davis, CEO of Loot Crate. "We are honored to partner with the incredible teams at Warner Bros and DC, and we couldn't be more excited to be a part of Batman's epic 80th Anniversary."

The Limited Edition Long Live the Bat Crate is on sale now at www.lootcrate.com/crates/batman-80th, with this 80th Anniversary Batman crate set to ship out of the Batcave in Winter 2019. Pricing for the standard version of the Long Live the Bat Crate will be $80 + $10 S&H, or you can upgrade to the Dark Knight Edition, which includes an exclusive premium jacket for $150 + $15 S&H, with international pricing at $100 for the standard crate, and $175 for the Dark Knight Edition.

For more information and to sign up for a Loot Crate subscription, please visit www.lootcrate.com.

About Warner Bros

Warner Bros. Consumer Products (WBCP), a Warner Bros. Entertainment Company, extends the Studio's powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world. WBCP partners with best-in-class licensees globally on an award-winning range of toys, fashion, home décor, and publishing inspired by franchises and properties such as DC, the Wizarding World, Looney Tunes and Hanna-Barbera. The division's successful global themed entertainment business includes groundbreaking experiences such as The Wizarding World of Harry Potter and Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi. With innovative global licensing and merchandising programs, retail initiatives, promotional partnerships and themed experiences, WBCP is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world.

About DC

Home to iconic brands DC (Superman, Batman, Green Lantern, Wonder Woman, The Flash), DC Vertigo (Sandman, Fables) and MAD, DC is the creative division charged with strategically integrating its content across Warner Bros. Entertainment and WarnerMedia. DC works in concert with many key Warner Bros. divisions to unleash its stories and characters across all media, including but not limited to film, television, consumer products, home entertainment and interactive games. Publishing thousands of comic books, graphic novels and magazines each year, DC is the largest English-language publisher of comics in the world.

SOURCE Loot Crate

Related Links

http://www.lootcrate.com

