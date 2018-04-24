"The horror genre is an exciting new step for the company as we explore different fandoms and franchises to reach new audiences," said Chris Davis, CEO of Loot Crate. "By partnering with some of the scariest names in pop culture, Loot Fright will deliver some of the spookiest exclusive items ever seen in a Loot Crate."

Loot Fright is available for sale now at www.lootcrate.com/crates/loot-fright, with first crates to arrive between October 1st and October 10th – just in time for the scariest time of year. Pricing for Loot Fright begins at $24.99 plus $5.00 S&H for US subscribers, and $34.99 (includes S&H) for international subscribers.

For more information about Loot Fright, please visit www.lootcrate.com, and check us out on social: Facebook, and @lootcrate on Twitter and Instagram.

About Loot Crate:

Founded in 2012, Loot Crate™ is a leading subscription commerce platform targeting super fans of entertainment franchises. Loot Crate partners with major studios, game companies, comics publishers, professional sports leagues and personalities in the shared curation of premium and exclusive consumer products in themed mystery boxes, delivered directly to subscribers' doorsteps. Loot Crate was ranked #1 fastest-growing private company by Inc. magazine's Inc. 5000 as well as #1 on Deloitte's Fast 500 list for 2016. For more information and to sign up for a Loot Crate subscription, please visit www.lootcrate.com and for sports subscriptions please see www.sportscrate.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/loot-crate-offering-up-their-spookiest-subscription-yet-with-announcement-of-loot-fright-300635604.html

SOURCE Loot Crate

Related Links

https://www.lootcrate.com

