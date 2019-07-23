Loot Crate Partners With Funimation To Send Fans On An Epic Journey With My Hero Academia: Plus Ultra Crate!

LOS ANGELES, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Loot Crate and anime distributor Funimation have partnered to launch a brand new Limited Edition Crate celebrating the My Hero Academia universe! The upcoming My Hero Academia: Plus Ultra Crate will give fans a chance to join Deku on his epic journey to become the ultimate hero in a completely unique way.

"Our Loot Anime fans are some of the most passionate fans we have at Loot Crate, and My Hero Academia is one of the most popular anime around, which is why we're so excited to create this one-of-a-kind experience," said Chris Davis, CEO of Loot Crate. "We're proud to be partnering with the amazing team at Funimation to bring our fans this incredible new Limited Edition Crate."

The My Hero Academia: Plus Ultra Crate is on sale at www.lootcrate.com/crates/my-hero-academia for $74.99 + $10S&H for US, and $100 (includes shipping) for international. Fans can also upgrade to the My Hero Academia: Plus Ultra Power Up Crate for $124.99 + $10S&H, which features an incredible additional item, a My Hero Academia hero or villain jacket, that fans won't want to miss - international fans can purchase the upgraded version too, for $150. For the first subscribers who sign up there will also be a bonus item in their crate, while supplies last.

About Loot Crate:

Founded in 2012, Loot Crate™ is a leading subscription commerce platform targeting super fans of entertainment franchises. Loot Crate partners with major studios, game companies, comics publishers, professional sports leagues and personalities in the shared curation of premium and exclusive consumer products in themed mystery boxes, delivered directly to subscribers' doorsteps. Loot Crate was ranked #1 fastest-growing private company by Inc. magazine's Inc. 5000 as well as #1 on Deloitte's Fast 500 list for 2016. For more information and to sign up for a Loot Crate subscription, please visit www.lootcrate.com.

About Funimation:

Funimation, a subsidiary of Sony Pictures Television, is a global leader in the world of anime. A fully integrated, next-generation entertainment studio, the company's fan-first philosophy is anchored in its omnichannel approach to its immersive offerings. From streaming and home entertainment to theatrical distribution and broadcast, Funimation's commitment to character-driven storytelling, combined with tech innovation and key distribution partnerships, provides audiences with multiple and meaningful touch points to connect with this immersive world. FunimationNow, a next generation streaming service, provides subscribers with instant access to their favorite sub and dub shows in ad-free HD on the widest array of platforms – including smartphones, tablets, TVs and gaming consoles. Funimation Films, the theatrical division of Funimation, acquires and distributes both anime and live action movies from prominent international filmmakers that appeal to the interests and passion of all types of fans. For more information about Funimation, visit funimation.com.

SOURCE Loot Crate

Related Links

https://www.lootcrate.com

