Loot Crate Teams With Cartoon Network Enterprises To Launch Quarterly Rick And Morty Crate

LOS ANGELES, March 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, Loot Crate has announced the launch of a new Rick and Morty Crate, in collaboration with Cartoon Network Enterprises, which will deliver exclusive Rick and Morty products to subscribers every quarter, and allow fans of the franchise to get schwifty in a whole new way.

"With this new Rick and Morty subscription, we're 'teleporting' one-of-a-kind products and experiences to fans that they won't be able to get anywhere else," said Chris Davis, CEO of Loot Crate. "We're thrilled to work with Cartoon Network Enterprises on the Rick and Morty Crate, which will bring fans of the Adult Swim series together in a whole new way."

This new quarterly Rick and Morty Crate is on sale now, and will ship its first crate in July 2019. The Rick and Morty Crate is valued at $65+ USD per crate, and costs $39.99 USD + $10 S&H for US subscribers and $55.99 (including shipping) for international subscribers.

For more information and to subscribe to our new quarterly Rick and Morty Crate, please visit lootcrate.com/crates/rick-and-morty .

About Loot Crate

Founded in 2012, Loot Crate™ is a leading subscription commerce platform for super fans. Loot Crate partners with major studios, game companies, indie game developers, comics publishers, and professional sports leagues and personalities in the shared curation of PC games and exclusive premium consumer products in themed mystery boxes, delivered directly to subscribers' doorsteps. Loot Crate was ranked #1 fastest-growing private company by Inc. magazine's Inc. 5000 as well as #1 on Deloitte's Fast 500 list for 2016. For more information and to sign up for a Loot Crate subscription, please visit www.lootcrate.com and for sports subscriptions please see www.sportscrate.com . Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/lootcrate/

Twitter: @lootcrate

About Cartoon Network Enterprises:

Cartoon Network Enterprises (CNE) is responsible for building consumer products and merchandising programs for a wide range of brands by securing and supporting long-term licensing partnerships across all categories. As the global branding and merchandising arm of Cartoon Network and Adult Swim, the division manages the consumer product programs for the networks' award-winning original programming, brands and characters including Ben 10, Adventure Time, The Powerpuff Girls, Steven Universe, The Amazing World of Gumball and We Bare Bears, as well as Rick and Morty on Adult Swim.

Adult Swim (AdultSwim.com), launched in 2001, is Turner's network offering original and acquired animated and live-action series for young adults. Airing nightly from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. (ET/PT), Adult Swim is basic cable's #1 network with persons 18-34 and 18-49, and is seen in 94 million U.S. homes.

Cartoon Network Enterprises and Adult Swim are parts of Turner , a WarnerMedia company, a global entertainment, sports and news company that creates premium content and delivers exceptional experiences to fans whenever and wherever they consume content. These efforts are fueled by data-driven insights and industry-leading technology. Turner owns and operates some of the most valuable brands in the world, including Adult Swim, Bleacher Report, Boomerang, Cartoon Network, CNN, ELEAGUE, Great Big Story, HLN, iStreamPlanet, TBS, Turner Classic Movies (TCM), TNT, truTV and Turner Sports.

