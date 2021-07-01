Loot Rentals Announces New Showroom in Fort Worth, TX

FORT WORTH, Texas, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Founded in Austin, TX in 2011 by sisters-in-law Rhoda Brimberry and Anna Crelia, Loot Rentals announces its newest location at 3221 Lawnwood Street, Fort Worth, TX 72111, where the company a Grand Opening event July 1st from 6:00pm to 9:00pm.

The Ft. Worth location features an 11,000-square-foot showroom and warehouse showcasing Loot's specially curated items. Local clients will have access to the full collection of the thousands of vintage and new furnishings and décor items Loot has to offer, which also includes everything housed in the Austin headquarters. It's every design lover's dream – a treasure trove of couches, bars, side and coffee tables, rugs, pillows, dining tables and chairs, tableware, and a plethora of unique, one-of-a-kind items, all available for rent.

"Our Texas roots are deep and true, and Ft. Worth was our natural choice for a place to expand and build upon Loot's success in Austin," according to Loot Rentals Co-Owner & Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Rhoda Brimberry. "With the same soul, warmth, and rich, genuine flavor that we aim to create in a Loot-designed space, this city couldn't be a more perfect fit. We consider ourselves incredibly fortunate to have the opportunity to be a part of this special place, and to partner with so many of the first-class venues, planners, and professional organizations in all of DFW."

Loot Rentals has grown organically into a true lifestyle brand – one that marries form with function, and captures the down-to-earth, yet free spirit of modern design. Across all vehicles – which now include rentals, retail, and home staging – the company aims to curate inspirational spaces through great design to cultivate deeper connections to self, community, and home.

About Loot Rentals:

Loot Rentals was founded in 2011 in Austin, TX, by sisters-in-law Rhoda Brimberry and Anna Crelia, merging great design and practicality to create one of the first boutique rental companies in the country. Since then, Loot has brought its uniquely-curated, signature look – blending vintage and new in a modern, free-spirited way – to its furniture and décor rentals for weddings, corporate events, entertainment venues, magazine shoots, and much more.

Guided by their core values — including sustainability, community, connection, and living a life of intention – Loot has organically grown into a true lifestyle brand. From Loot Finer Goods – the company's online and brick-and-mortar retail store offering vintage apparel and home items, and apothecary goods – to its home staging services, the soul and warmth of a Loot-designed space is now readily available to inspire clients and customers, across all facets of life they hold dear.

An esteemed member of the events industry, Loot has been awarded a number of prestigious accolades from peers and professional organizations alike, along with being featured in some of the most respected blogs, magazines, and books the global wedding and event community has to offer.

For more details and information, visit www.lootrentals.com and www.lootfinergoods.com. Or find Loot on Instagram and Facebook via @lootrentals, and @lootfinergoods.

