LootMogul and Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship Harness the Power of AI to Transform Brand and Fan Engagement in Combat Sports

SANTA MONICA, Calif., April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The strategic partnership between LootMogul and Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) heralds a new era in sports technology, combining the prowess of AI and Blockchain to redefine fan engagement and revenue generation within the combat sports industry.

LootMogul's expertise in AI-driven digital assets merges seamlessly with BKFC's standing in combat sports, poised to revolutionize how fans interact with their passion and how revenue flows within the industry. By integrating AI, digital twins, and blockchain technology, the collaboration not only elevates fan experiences but also introduces innovative revenue streams for stakeholders across the board.

Raj Rajkotia, CEO of LootMogul, emphasized the potential of this venture, stating, "The loyal fan base of combat sports, driven by fighters and clubs, is ripe for digital transformation. Our partnership with BKFC will enhance fan engagement and provide brands with personalized marketing opportunities."

BKFC President David Feldman expressed excitement about expanding the reach of BKFC into new digital realms, remarking, "Just as BKFC has been a visionary in creating a new sport, LootMogul has paved a similar path in sports technology. Together, we will explore endless digital opportunities for BKFC."

One of the key aspects of the partnership is the introduction of immersive digital experiences, allowing fans to participate in BKFC events through virtual and augmented reality, transforming passive viewing into an interactive spectacle. Fans will also have access to exclusive digital collectibles and token offerings, granting ownership of unique assets tied to their favorite fighters and memorable BKFC moments.

Furthermore, both parties are actively exploring digital gaming, blockchain, and AI, pushing the boundaries of sports entertainment innovation.

About LootMogul:

LootMogul is a cutting-edge sports technology platform anchored by athletes and teams that transforms real-world sports assets—including players, stadiums, and brands—into digital counterparts. This is achieved through the creation of virtual twin stadiums, blockchain-based mini-games, advanced regenerative AI, and integrated e-commerce storefronts.

About BKFC:

On the other hand, Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) , headquartered in Philadelphia and led by President David Feldman, is dedicated to preserving the historical legacy of bare-knuckle fighting while prioritizing fighter safety through a specially crafted rule set.

In essence, the LootMogul-BKFC partnership signifies a paradigm shift in sports technology, promising to redefine fan engagement, revenue models, and the overall spectator experience in the world of combat sports.

