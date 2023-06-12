LootMogul and Starzz Partners: Expanding the community offering for sports fans both in Europe & America

SANTA MONICA, Calif., June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LootMogul is an artificially intelligent (AI) driven sports metaverse platform created by athletes for athletes partners with Starzz. 

LootMogul platform offers sports fans & brands engagement through multi-player blockchain mini-games, meta shops for brands and athletes, training academies, and digital collectibles with In-Real-Life (IRL) rewards. With monetization-first strategies & simplistic Web3 onboarding approach, LootMogul has scaled to 312 brand ambassadors with a reach of 104 Million.

LootMogul and Starzz Partners

Starzz's groundbreaking project endeavors to enhance the relationship between Champions (clubs, athletes, celebrities, content creators) and their communities by merging the Supporterzz.com Platform and offering several unique services for the ultimate fan experience.

The ecosystem encompasses a marketplace for merchandise, NFTs, ticketing, streaming, metaverse, marketing services, social media, polls, and reward and incentive schemes.

"Mass adoption of Web3 gaming & e-commerce with real-life products, experiences, and engagement requires partnering across the globe with key communities. Starzz is building that in Europe with global reach. We are thrilled to partner with the Starzz team and expand our global community reach" - Raj Rajkotia, CEO and Founder of LootMogul

"Our focus is on improving fan experiences and for us the metaverse is an essential part of that. We are therefore incredibly proud to have Lootmogul as a strong partner that enables our globally distributed fans and champions to interact with each other in the Metaverse." - Marco Kowalewski, CEO and Founder of Starzz

About LootMogul

LootMogul is an artificial intelligence (AI) driven, athlete-led sports metaverse that is powered by multi-player blockchain mini-games, meta shops for brands and athletes, training academies, and digital collectibles with In-Real-Life (IRL) rewards.

➔  Monetization-First strategy for brands (SaaS-B2B) and athletes & fans (B2C) drives steady long-term revenue & engagement for all stakeholders.
➔  Pragmatic & simplistic approach to onboarding the Web2 sports community (athletes, brands, and fans) into the Web3 ecosystem.

About Starzz

Starzz is opening all web3 opportunities for Fans and their Champions to interact in a completely new way. Moreover, Starzz introduced the Decentralized Autonomous Club (DAC), a fan-driven sports club that aims to transfer influence and survey points related to the club's future back to its supporters. This pioneering approach ensures transparent decision-making and amplified fan engagement.

With Starzz, Champions can leverage a comprehensive suite of services to connect with their fans and create immersive experiences. Ready to change the sports & entertainment industry?

