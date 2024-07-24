LootMogul: Enhancing Sports Value with AI, Influencer Marketing and AI Fan Generated Games

SANTA MONICA, Calif., July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LootMogul, a pioneering AI-powered sports marketing and technology platform, is excited to announce a strategic enhancement of its core offerings, concentrating on AI, sports technology, snackable content via short-format games, and influencer marketing. This strategic refinement follows extensive discussions with over hundreds of B2B customers and aligns with the evolving needs of Chief Marketing Officers (CMOs) seeking better ROI on their marketing spends.

Revolutionizing Sports Marketing with AI

LootMogul's refined direction leverages cutting-edge AI to deliver unparalleled precision in targeting and engagement. By utilizing AI-driven tools, the platform offers enhanced analytics, personalized content, and automated processes, ensuring significantly higher conversion rates and customer retention. This move aims to provide brands, agencies, athletes, teams, leagues, and sports fans with innovative solutions tailored to their specific needs.

Focus on Sports Tech and Influencer Marketing

The sports technology sector is experiencing rapid growth, and LootMogul is poised to harness this momentum. By focusing on sports tech, the company will develop state-of-the-art solutions (Mogulx.ai) that cater to the evolving demands of sports organizations and fans. Additionally, LootMogul's influencer marketing strategy is bolstered by its 397 brand ambassadors, most of whom are professional and college athletes. These influencers engage in influencer-led marketing, providing authentic connections with their audiences and delivering data-driven insights and measurable results.

Introducing Snackable Content via Short-Format Games

A key highlight of LootMogul's updated product offering is the Text to Games User Generated Content powered by AI. This innovative feature allows users to create engaging, bite-sized games through simple text commands, making it easier than ever for sports communities, gamers, and esports fans to interact with their favorite sports content. This feature will increase engagement and user retention by providing interactive and immersive experiences.

Exciting Times Ahead

"We are thrilled to embark on this new journey," said Raj Rajkotia, CEO of LootMogul. "Our enhanced focus on AI, sports tech, snackable content, and influencer marketing is a testament to our commitment to staying ahead of industry trends and meeting the demands of our customers. This strategic refinement will unlock new opportunities and drive significant growth for LootMogul, enhancing fan engagement and monetization for athletes, brands, fans, teams, and ecosystem partners."

About LootMogul

LootMogul is an AI-powered sports technology platform dedicated to enhancing user engagement and market reach through innovative solutions in AI, sports tech, snackable content, and influencer marketing.

