LootMogul expands its strategic partners and ambassadors group

Optima Sports Group , world's premier sports analytics with predictive data intelligence. Partnering with Troy Brazell , CEO of Optima Sports Group, gives LootMogul access to collegiate athletes incl. eSports players. These groups of athletes can build their metaverse profile, create personalized lands, avatars and sell NFT Trading cards for boosting their global metaverse presence.

Deborah Sawaf, The Power of Words by Thale Blanc Designer NFT clothing line inside LootMogul metaverse available to all avatars & celebrities with real-world access to the physical products and premier red carpet events in Los Angeles, Bel Air & Beverly Hills. THE POWER OF WORDS is a collection that not only comes from inspiration, but was founded to inspire others to action, which in turn will help to shed much needed light on the issues around mental illness in our society.

LootMogul expands its VIP ambassador program with inclusion of the following celebrities:

Gheorghe Muresan - Gheorghe Dumitru Mureșan, also known as "Ghiță", is a Romanian former professional basketball player. At 7 feet 7 inches, he is the tallest player ever to have played in the NBA.

Luis Da Silva Jr. - Luis Fernando "Trikz" Da Silva Jr. is an American actor, basketball player, author, and producer. In 2009, Trikz achieved a personal goal of setting a Guinness World Record of 24 consecutive neck catches of a basketball.

Thomas E. Doyle - Tom is America's top 100 lawyer and has been a leader in organizing, funding and enhancing professional athletic events and team youth sports in the Washington DC area. Tom was the co-founder and Owner of the Premier Basketball League.

Rafer Alston - Rafer Jamel Alston, also known as Skip to my Lou or Skip 2 My Lou, is an American retired professional basketball player. While in the NBA, he played for six teams including the Orlando Magic team that made the NBA Finals.

Cecil Miller - Cecil Miller is an American actor and is known for his work on The Snowflake Crusade, Hard Fought and Stuck. Cecil Miller has launched two publishing companies, one in the name of his heiress, princess Ayanna Miller Music and a 2nd publishing company named B.Y.D Music.

Bernard C Dory - Senior Field Representative at California State Assembly.

LootMogul is a multiverse blockchain gaming platform for sports influencers and fans to engage.

