LootMogul, global sports metaverse company, expands in Europe through a strategic partnership with Six Sport, a leading global sports rights and marketing agency

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Jan. 31, 2023

Sports Metaverse company LootMogul is partnering with a leading sports marketing and commercial rights agency Six Sport , to support its strategic growth plans and expedite the adoption of blockchain gaming for sports organizations and athletes, delivering truly immersive sports fan experiences.

LootMogul, widely recognized as one of the world's top sports metaverse organizations, offer athletes, sports teams and brands the ability to create virtual 'sport cities' to engage with fans, as well as offering in-real-life rewards. With over 241 professional athletes in the US already signed up with LootMogul, sports fans can participate in competitions, training academies and games as well as buy digital and real-life merchandise.

Working with Six Sport, LootMogul aims to expand the web3 community by bringing web2 gamers and sports fanatics to the metaverse and create long-term, sustainable meta strategies for sports rights holders.

Raj Rajkotia, CEO of LootMogul, said; "We're delighted to be partnering with Six Sport, who share our vision on how we can transform sports fan experiences through blockchain technologies. Their expertise, connections and deep understanding of the sports business landscape not only in Europe but also major developed nations, will prove invaluable as we accelerate our growth plans for the sports metaverse".

Sean McAuliffe, Director of Six Sport said; "We are looking forward to working with the team at LootMogul on this incredibly exciting project. LootMogul's proposition is unique in sport and presents a real opportunity for athletes and rights holders to further engage with fans, developing a clear strategy and tangible return for what web3 and the metaverse can offer".

About LootMogul

LootMogul is an athlete-led sports metaverse (web3 platform); powered by virtual real estate, training academies, blockchain games, metashops for brands and athletes with in-real-life (IRL) rewards. LootMogul is expanding the web3 community by bringing web2 gamers and sports fanatics to the metaverse. LootMogul is building more than 180 sports cities across the globe with real-world utilities and benefits.

About Six Sport

Six Sport is a leading global sports rights and marketing agency working with some of the biggest rights holders and brands in sport. We develop comprehensive commercial and marketing strategies for rights holders, brands and B2B companies looking to leverage partnerships in sport.

