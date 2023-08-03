LootMogul launches MogulX.ai, a Community-Driven Sports AI Game Engine for Athletes, Fans, and Game Developers

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MogulX.ai is a dedicated community product created by LootMogul to drive collaboration and AI development in the sports tech industry. 

Athletes, Fans, Brands, and Game Developers can leverage LootMogul's open AI architecture to create their non-player-characters (NPC), aka AI avatars that can be trained in both a supervised and an unsupervised manner by the creator. These newly trained AI avatars can compete globally across all compatible game sports and esports tournaments to generate revenue for all stakeholders.

"With the advent of ChatGPT and growing demand from our Sports Athletes and fans in AI, we have added another core foundational Web3 utility of AI to our platform. Athletes and fans can train their autonomous AI avatars daily or weekly to make them unbeatable in the global sports & esports arenas. We believe this will be a game-changing entertaining feature for the sports community." - Raj Rajkotia, CEO of LootMogul   

"Our engineering team, with the help of core industry-leading AI cloud services, is developing to enhance player experience, adding layers of realism and user-generated gameplay to give fans the ultimate sports gaming experience using real-world brands and athletes. We are proud of releasing this new key value-added feature for the sports community." - Kuntal Sampat, COO at LootMogul

MogulX.ai has introduced various offerings for athletes and fans supported by:

-    Artificial Intelligence 
-    Machine Learning 
-    Deep Learning

Each of these offerings require NO coding or technical system knowledge for the creator. 

Community governance will be implemented through LootMogul's open APIs for all stakeholders to ensure AI's behavior for both supervised and unsupervised deep learning.

About LootMogul

LootMogul is an athlete-led sports technology platform that is powered by regenerative AI, multi-player blockchain mini-games, e-commerce shops for brands, athletes, training academies, and digital collectibles with In-Real-Life rewards (e.g., Live Events, Merchandize, Players, etc.).

  • Monetization-First strategy for brands (SaaS-B2B) and athletes & fans (B2C) drives steady long-term revenue & engagement for all stakeholders.
  • Pragmatic & simplistic approach to onboarding the Web2 sports community (athletes, brands, and fans) into the Web3 ecosystem using AI.

LootMogul has signed 312 college & professional athletes from NBA, WNBA, NFL, MLB, UFC, etc. LootMogul's total reach through players is 104M people. 

