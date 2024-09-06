LootMogul: Redefining Sports Engagement with Vertical AI, Ushering in a Multi-Billion Dollar Fan-Driven Experience

"The future of sports is not just about watching games, it's about being an active participant in the experience," says Raj Rajkotia, Founder of LootMogul. "With Vertical AI, we're giving fans the power to create, engage, and monetize their own sports experiences. This is the next big wave in AI transformation, and we're excited to be at the forefront of it."

Vertical AI: The Game Changer

Unlike general AI, Vertical AI dives deep into specific industries, understanding their unique nuances and complexities. For the sports world, this means AI models trained on vast amounts of sports data, from player stats and game footage to fan sentiment and historical trends. This hyper-focused approach allows LootMogul to deliver highly relevant and personalized experiences that resonate with fans on a deeper level.

LootMogul: Empowering Fans, Transforming Fandom

LootMogul leverages Vertical AI to empower fans with intuitive tools that were previously inaccessible without technical expertise:

Text-to-Games : Aspiring game developers can now bring their dream sports games to life simply by describing their vision. LootMogul's AI engine, powered by Google Gemini and OpenAI's GPT, handles the complex coding, making game development accessible to everyone.

: Aspiring game developers can now bring their dream sports games to life simply by describing their vision. LootMogul's AI engine, powered by Google Gemini and OpenAI's GPT, handles the complex coding, making game development accessible to everyone. Text-to-Merch: Fans can instantly design and launch custom merchandise lines celebrating their favorite teams and athletes. LootMogul's platform, leveraging Meta AI's LLaMA, integrates with dropshipping services, allowing creators to sell directly to fans without managing inventory or logistics.

Unlocking a Multi-Billion Dollar Market

The global sports market is a multi-billion dollar industry, and fan engagement is at its core. By empowering fans to become active creators and participants, LootMogul is unlocking a new dimension of fan-driven experiences with immense economic potential. This shift from passive consumption to active creation represents a paradigm shift in how fans connect with their favorite teams, athletes, and sports.

Real-World Impact and Community Engagement

LootMogul is incredibly proud of the community we've built, with 397 brand ambassadors, a reach of 172 million, and 4 million monthly active users already engaged in the LootMogul experience. But this is just the beginning.

