Looty Pool Now Available for Both Android and Apple Users - Join the First and Only - Largest Online Office Pool

Looty Pool

18 Dec, 2023, 08:45 ET

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The world of Lottery Office Pools and lottery gaming has just become more inclusive and exciting! Looty Pool, the revolutionary app that transformed the way people participate in the Mega Millions and Powerball lottery, is now available for both Android and Apple users. This expansion marks a significant milestone for the popular app Looty Pool, which has been exclusively available on Android since its initial release in 2016.

Joseph Salmond, Sr. Cisco Security Engineer and the creative mind behind Looty Pool, proudly announced, "We've Did It! Now, iPhone users can join our Android friends in experiencing the thrill of the Lottery Office Pool in a whole new way. This is a giant leap towards bringing people together for fun and potentially life-changing wins."

Exciting New Features of Looty Pool:

  • Now on iPhone: Expanding the fun to Apple users, enabling more participants to join the excitement. Together now Android and IOS

  • Bigger Pools, Bigger Chances: With up to 1,000 members in each pool, your chances of hitting the jackpot soar – it's holding up to 1,000 lottery tickets in your hands!

  • Shared Lottery Tickets: Every drawing, members receive a PDF copy of all of the lottery tickets.

  • Donate To Non-Profit Organizations: proceeds from non-winning tickets are donated to Non-Profit Organizations.

"Why buy 1 lottery ticket when you can have a 1,000 lottery tickets! Be part of a thousand-strong pool members?" "Looty Pool is not just an app; We are changing the way people buy lottery tickets." Said Joseph Salmond.

Innovative Charitable Feature:
Taking social responsibility to heart, Looty Pool introduces a groundbreaking feature – the proceeds from non-winning tickets are donated to Non-Profit Organizations, selected by users by voting. Each user in the pool votes to select which Non-Profit Organization we donate our proceeds from non-winning tickets. This initiative not only enhances the gaming experience but also contributes positively to the community. Joseph, shares, "Knowing that our non-winning tickets can still make a difference in someone's life adds an extra layer of excitement to every draw."

The app is now available for free download on both the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store. Join the Looty Pool community today and dive into a world where your lottery dreams can help make a real-world impact.

Download now and be part of Looty Pool "Let's Win Together". Visit us at lootypool.com for more information.

Download on the App Store | Get it on Google Play

Contact:
Looty Pool
Phone: 347-561-8010
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Looty Pool

