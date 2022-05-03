LOOX NAMED ONE OF THE FASTEST PERFORMING SOLUTIONS IN THE 2022 ECOMMERCE TECHNOLOGY INDEX

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Loox, the leading Product Reviews & Referrals solution for Shopify merchants, announced today it was recognized in the 2022 eCommerce Technology Index as a top performing Customer Reviews solution. The report, which was conducted by YOTTAA , is designed to help retailers research new innovative features for their sites and understand the impact 3rd party technologies can have on site performance and digital experience.

The data in this report was collected over the course of a month (January 2022) representing 4 billion page views, and more than 788 billion 3rd party resource timing events from the 1,500 eCommerce sites using YOTTAA's digital experience optimization solutions. As part of its platform, YOTTAA's 3rd Party Knowledge Base is a comprehensive repository of 3rd party data that grows with every page view, adding hundreds of millions of real shopper data points every day. Download the full report for more details .

The YOTTAA platform also detects site performance violations of individual 3rd parties. These violations are used to create Performance Impact Ratings (PIR). Using these PIRs, YOTTAA assigned a color code of red, yellow, and green to each 3rd party evaluated in the index across the most frequently adopted eCommerce technology categories. Slower loading 3rd parties are labeled red, neutral are yellow, and faster loading technologies are green.

Loox was named one of the fastest performing solutions in the Customer Reviews eCommerce category.

"Coming from the merchant side of eCommerce, we knew speed was key for an online store's success," said Yoni Elbaz, CEO of Loox. "At the same time, being able to showcase your happy customers is crucial to boosting conversion rates, so since its launch, our team has been focused on perfecting our app's performance, in order to give merchants the best of both worlds"

Loox currently works with 100,000 Shopify merchants, including over 1,000 Shopify Plus brands, such as Sennheiser and BlendJet. With over 8,000 5 star reviews on the Shopify App Store , Loox is one of the most popular apps for Shopify merchants.

"When we published the first eCommerce Technology Index in 2018 we hoped that it would be well received in the market and we were excited to see it quickly become an industry benchmark for both retailers and technology vendors," said Rich Stendardo, CEO of YOTTAA. "Technology vendors, such as Loox, whose solutions demonstrated little or no performance impact in our index findings can offer their retail customers engaging features to drive shopper experience and online revenue without impacting site speed."

About Loox

Loox is the leading Shopify Product Reviews & Referrals app, enabling brands of all sizes to automatically collect customer reviews with photos & videos and beautifully display happy customer content. Over 100,000 Shopify & Shopify Plus merchants use Loox to boost trust, drive word of mouth and referrals, and increase customer retention and sales.

To learn more about how Loox can help your brand succeed through happy customers, please visit https://loox.app

About YOTTAA

Leading brands such as 1-800 Contacts, Ann, Inc., Carter's, J. Crew, Lands' End, Ralph Lauren, and Samsonite rely on YOTTAA to accelerate, optimize, and secure their eCommerce sites. By optimizing the loading of third-party eCommerce technologies, high resolution images, and other website elements, YOTTAA enables online brands to deliver superior customer experiences, improve site performance up to 60%, and increase online conversion up to 20%. By controlling the execution of all 3rd parties and other services on their sites, YOTTAA also enables brands to enhance their overall security posture, provide more secure shopper experiences, and ensure compliance with internal and external policies. To learn more about how YOTTAA can optimize every page load on your eCommerce site and increase conversions, please visit www.yottaa.com

