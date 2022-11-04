Lopez led First Philippine Holdings Taps Kissflow to Fast-Track Digitization Plan

Part of the conglomerate's decarbonization mission

WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- First Philippine Holdings Corporation (FPH), a pioneering holding company in South East Asia, has chosen the work platform, Kissflow to further digitize FPH and its subsidiaries' operations as part of key steps to hasten the Philippine conglomerate's decarbonization mission.

Kissflow's work platform now helps FPH as a group to further reduce its carbon footprint by eliminating and digitizing more office tasks. FPH, along with its subsidiaries, has long been campaigning at the forefront against climate change in the Philippines.

"We seek to go beyond incremental efforts not only in sustainability but also in everything we do. With Kissflow, FPH and its subsidiaries are able to digitize dramatically major operations, especially in their finance and accounts operations," said Joseph Chavez of FPH Accounting

FPH has digitized over 100 office processes, allowing the holding company to complete over 1,000 paperless approvals a month.

FPH plans to transform and integrate more processes of other departments and subsidiaries using Kissflow. This means saving a lot of trees that otherwise would have been turned into pulp and processed into paper.

"Our partnership with Kissflow helps improve operational and process efficiency that in turn enhances the way we serve our customers and vendors. At the same time, the partnership reaffirms the relevance of the FPH Group's new mission of 'forging collaborative pathways for a decarbonized and regenerative future,'" Chavez added.

FPH crafted the new mission in 2020 after it realized that incremental sustainability does not help reverse climate change.

Its climate change advocacy explains why its subsidiary First Gen Corporation prioritizes the use of clean and renewable energy sources as fuel to run its power plants. This has turned First Gen into the country's clean energy leader with power plants running on geothermal, hydro, wind, and solar, which are renewable energy sources; and natural gas, the cleanest form of fossil fuel.

To further reduce its carbon footprint, FPH has been ramping up its digital transformation initiatives across multiple subsidiaries not only in the energy business but also in real estate, manufacturing, construction, and other service sectors. As one of the key initiatives, FPH has rolled out Kissflow's work platform in its subsidiaries to automate all paper-based tasks.

Now, with low-code addition to the product, Kissflow believes that FPH will be able to leverage and speed up its digital transformation journey; hence, its vision toward decarbonization.

