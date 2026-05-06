Lopez Negrete Communications Wins Best of Show and Mosaic Champion Honors at AAF District 10 Awards

HOUSTON, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lopez Negrete Communications, one of the nation's premier independent Hispanic-owned full-service advertising agencies, was among the most awarded agencies in the region at the 2026 American Advertising Federation (AAF) District 10 Awards, earning multiple honors including Best of Show for its Dos Equis campaign "Ni Perdón. Ni Permiso."

The agency also received multiple Gold and Silver awards across integrated campaigns, social, design, and experiential marketing. Further recognition came from the Mosaic Awards, which honor leadership in diversity, equity, and inclusion. Most notably, President and CEO Alex López Negrete was named a Mosaic Champion, recognizing his sustained leadership and advocacy in advancing representation in advertising.

The agency's award-winning work reflects a consistent focus on culturally grounded storytelling. Campaigns across clients including Dos Equis, H-E-B, and WorldFest Houston demonstrate how cultural insight rooted in identity and community drives creative excellence and business impact.

Award Highlights:

2026 AAF District 10 Awards: Best of Show: Dos Equis – "Ni Perdón. Ni Permiso." Gold Awards: Dos Equis – "Ni Perdón. Ni Permiso." WorldFest Houston 58th Annual International Film Festival – "In Full Character" Silver Awards: H-E-B – "El Corazón de las Fiestas" WorldFest Houston 58th Annual International Film Festival – "In Full Character"

2026 AAF District 10 Mosaic Awards : Mosaic Champion: Alex López Negrete (industry leadership in diversity, equity, and inclusion) Diversity & Inclusion Award: Dos Equis – "Ni Perdón. Ni Permiso." Diversity & Inclusion Award: Unilever/Naturas – "Un Paquete. Mil Posibilidades." Mosaic Award: H-E-B – "El Corazón de las Fiestas"

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"Cultural intelligence is no longer optional, it's essential," said Alex López Negrete, President and CEO of Lopez Negrete Communications. "We're proud to partner with brands that trust us to create work that truly resonates."

Lopez Negrete Communications partners with leading brands including Bank of America, H-E-B, McDonald's, Hyundai Motor America, and The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company to deliver culturally relevant, results-driven marketing.

About Lopez Negrete Communications

Lopez Negrete Communications is one of the nation's premier independent Hispanic-owned full-service advertising agencies. Founded in 1985, the agency provides strategy, creative, media, digital, and public relations services. With a 40-year track record, Lopez Negrete is known for delivering Maximum Return On Cultural Intelligence™ and is a member of the American Advertising Federation, as well as a founding member of the Hispanic Marketing Council and the ANA's AIMM. To learn more, visit lopeznegrete.com

SOURCE Lopez Negrete Communications