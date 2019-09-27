Lopez Negrete Takes Gold and Silver at ARF Ogilvy Awards

HOUSTON, Sept. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lopez Negrete Communications sweeps the competition with two Advertising Research Foundation's (ARF) 2019 Gold and Silver Ogilvy Awards: Silver in the Multicultural category for its "Unifying Beat" campaign, created for longtime client and long-standing partner Walmart; and Gold in the Retail & Restaurants category for "The FABRIC™ of Local Breakfast" campaign, created for emblematic new client McDonald's.

The ARF David Ogilvy Awards recognize work that demonstrates how insights that go beyond traditional targeting and demographics impacted a business and/or inspired great creative.

"In today's marketplace, you need consumer intelligence and actionable insights to drive a successful marketing campaign – giving you a full understanding of the customer mindset, expectations and how to craft communications that can deliver your message in truly culturally relevant and impactful ways," says Alex López Negrete, president and CEO of Lopez Negrete Communications. "We are grateful to both our agency and client teams who collaborate, invest so much of themselves and carry the torch for marketing to segments using culture as the ultimate ingredient for our work," he added.

The winning campaigns include:

Walmart Inc. – Online Grocery Pickup – "A Unifying Beat "

Category: Multicultural

Category: Multicultural In 2018, Walmart had launched their new Online Grocery Pickup service during the World Cup, to a critical/skeptical Hispanic consumer. The goal of the campaign was to promote awareness of Walmart's new free Online Grocery Pickup app, during the world's largest soccer event. The agency undertook a modular approach to recreate culturally accurate get-togethers for each participating Latin country and edited each spot depending on which teams were represented in matchups. The world-renowned Rocky theme song, "Gonna Fly Now," was produced and recorded in each country's traditional musical style and genre.

theme song, "Gonna Fly Now," was produced and recorded in each country's traditional musical style and genre. McDonald's – "The FABRIC™ of Local Breakfast"

Category: Retail & Restaurants

Category: Retail & Restaurants The agency tailored the creative execution for four diverse regional McDonald's territories using consumer insights and intelligence from its proprietary tool, FABRIC™ (Food and Beverage Regional Information Channel). Each geographic region has unique shopper behaviors and motivators. Using these region-and segment-specific insights, four different strategies were drawn with the purpose of increasing relevance, traffic and sales for McDonald's breakfast offerings. The regions included New Mexico ; El Paso, Texas ; Tulsa, Oklahoma ; Northwest Arkansas ; South Central Texas and South Texas .

These are the eighth and ninth ARF David Ogilvy Awards Lopez Negrete Communications has earned to date.

ABOUT LOPEZ NEGRETE COMMUNICATIONS, INC. Lopez Negrete Communications stands as one of the largest independent, Hispanic owned and operated, full-service agencies in the United States, specializing in providing marketing services to corporations wishing to reach and engage with America's increasingly diverse consumers. Founded in 1985 by Alex and Cathy López Negrete, the agency offers thought leadership and a full range of marketing, advertising and communications services, including strategic planning, research and consumer insights, media planning and buying, creative, brand strategy, digital/social/mobile marketing services, public relations, and promotions. Award-winning throughout a rich, 34-year history, Lopez Negrete counts as clients some of the nation's largest corporations and their prestigious brands, such as Bank of America, Walmart Inc., Sam's Club, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, Phillips 66 Company, Community Coffee Company, Lone Star College System, Houston Dynamo, Motiva Enterprises LLC, United Airlines, Riviana Foods, City of Houston, Harris County, Unilever, CenterPoint Energy, World Cup 2026 Bid Committee, Iora Primary Care and McDonald's. With national headquarters in Houston, Texas, Lopez Negrete employs over 100 employees who keep clients at the forefront of a burgeoning Omnicultural® America and is a founding agency member of the ANA's Alliance for Inclusive and Multicultural Marketing (AIMM) group.

