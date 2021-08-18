Lopez Negrete Welcomes Hispanic Advertising Veteran Victor Paredes Jr. as New Executive Director of Account Planning

"With the 2020 Census demonstrating the rich diversity of the at least 63 million Latinos living in the United States, brands cannot grow without them and certainly without talking to them with deep cultural intelligence. Adding Victor to the Lopez Negrete family will enhance and accelerate our continued drive towards offering Maximum Return on Cultural Intelligence™," says Alex López Negrete, President/CEO.

Paredes will lead Account Planning within Lopez Negrete's Strategic Business Unit, guiding and stewarding messaging architecture practices.

"I am honored and humbled to join an impressive team with a legacy of championing the power of the vibrant and intersectional Latino consumer market," says Victor Paredes Jr.

Paredes brings to his new role over 20 years of experience in top multicultural agencies, such as Uniworld Group, Wing, LatinWorks and The Vidal Partnership. Throughout his career, Victor has been part of bringing great brands such as Marriott, MLB, Target, PepsiCo, NFL, Capital One, Jack Daniel's, Walgreens, Kimberly-Clark, Sprint, Wendy's, Mastercard and others into the Latino consumer market. In addition, Victor has been a passionate champion of cultural intelligence contributing to awards and trade organizations, such as the Hispanic Marketing Council (HMC). As an active board member of the HMC, Victor has grown and evolved the Strategic Excellence Awards and the organization's educational content activities.

"As we welcome Victor to Lopez Negrete, we continue to reaffirm our commitment to making a difference in our clients' business, in the communities we come from and serve, and in the multicultural marketing industry," added López Negrete.

ABOUT LOPEZ NEGRETE COMMUNICATIONS, INC. Lopez Negrete Communications stands as the largest independent, Hispanic-owned-and-operated, full-service agency in the United States, specializing in providing marketing services to corporations wishing to reach and engage with America's increasingly diverse consumers. Founded in 1985 by Alex and Cathy López Negrete, the agency offers thought leadership and a full range of marketing, advertising and communications services, including strategic planning, brand strategy, creative and production, research and consumer insights, media planning and buying, digital/social/mobile marketing services, public relations, and promotions. Award-winning throughout a rich, 36-year history, Lopez Negrete counts as clients some of the nation's largest corporations and their prestigious brands, such as Bank of America, Walmart, McDonald's, Sam's Club, Phillips 66 Company, Motiva Enterprises LLC, Mattress Firm, United Airlines, and National Grid. With national headquarters in Houston, Texas, Lopez Negrete employs over 100 professionals who keep clients at the forefront of a burgeoning Omnicultural® America and is a founding agency member of the Hispanic Marketing Council and the ANA's Alliance for Inclusive and Multicultural Marketing (AIMM).

SOURCE Lopez Negrete Communications, Inc.