Lopez Negrete Welcomes Multicultural Marketing Veteran Ana Crandell as New Vice President, Media Services

HOUSTON, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lopez Negrete Communications, one of the premier and longest-standing Hispanic-owned and -operated, full-service agencies in the United States, today announced that industry veteran Ana Crandell has joined its leadership team as its first vice president, media services.

"I'm honored to be a part of the Lopez Negrete team," said Crandell. "It is humbling to be with an agency that offers ground-breaking strategy, consumer insights, research, and analytics, and I also take great pride knowing that I am part of a group of seasoned professionals that champion the power of the vibrant Latino consumer market."

Crandell is an accomplished marketing and media professional with over 20 years of experience developing and executing integrated multicultural marketing and media solutions for Fortune 500 clients nationwide. Among her key achievements is the transformation of OMD Latino from a media planning entity into OMD Multicultural, a comprehensive, full-service marketing solutions provider. She also served as vice president of multicultural strategy for Publicis Groupe's Zenith. Throughout her extensive career, Crandell worked on several blue chip clients, including AT&T, Pepsi, McDonald's, State Farm, Cigna, Eli Lilly, JC Penney, Wells Fargo, TJX Companies, Bacardi, and TD Bank.

"The proliferation of media and channels, the level of sophistication in tracking, attribution, and measurement, as well as a continuous shifting of media and media consumption patterns on the part of consumers has never been higher or more intense," said Alex López Negrete, president and CEO of Lopez Negrete Communications. "Media, in all its various forms, is a critical element to the effectiveness of our work and our clients' success, and it is essential for agencies to shorten the distance between disciplines and measurement. For my partner Cathy López Negrete and me, it is imperative that the agency stay ahead of the curve to always bring forth the best intelligence, experience, and perspective. We are beyond proud to be able to attract an industry leader of Ana Crandell's caliber to our agency."

Crandell will lead the agency's restructured Media Services Department team and will integrate it into the agency's best-in-class Strategic Business Unit, which currently houses the Analytics, Consumer Insights/Planning and Research teams with the goal of enhancing the intersectionality and synergies between the four disciplines in a seamless, organic manner.

