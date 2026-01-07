LOPKIN Debuts Self-Recovering Robotic Lawn Mower at CES 2026

Robotic-arm system helps the mower free itself when stuck, reducing manual rescue.

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At CES 2026, emerging smart yard technology brand LOPKIN made its global debut by introducing a robotic lawn mower built around a clear principle: a truly autonomous mower should not need to be rescued by its owner.

The company unveiled its new E Series robotic lawn mower, featuring a self-recovery approach enabled by integrated robotic arms. The design targets one of the most persistent frustrations in robotic lawn care—machines getting stuck in real-world yards and requiring frequent manual intervention.

LOPKIN-E Series robotic lawn mower

Addressing a Real-World Pain Point: Self-Recovery

The E Series incorporates what the company describes as a TerraXcape self-recovery system, which activates when the mower detects wheel slip or immobilization. Robotic arms automatically deploy to provide physical support and coordinated movement, helping the mower regain traction, climb out of depressions, or cross obstacles. Once recovery is complete, the arms retract and mowing resumes without user involvement.

The TerraXcape self-recovery system can handle depressions of approximately 15 cm (5.9 in) in depth and clear steps or obstacles of around 8 cm (3.1 in), significantly reducing how often users need to manually rescue the mower during operation.

From Mowing to Understanding the Lawn: A Science-Driven Approach to Lawn Care

With continuous, rescue-free operation as the foundation, LOPKIN extends autonomy through intelligent, software-driven lawn care.

The E Series integrates LOPKIN's Smart Lawn Steward system, which combines AI-driven models with horticultural principles. The system evaluates grass characteristics and environmental conditions—such as seasonality, sunlight, rainfall, and terrain—to automatically adjust mowing height, blade speed, and mowing frequency.

The "Tailored Care for Every Lawn" approach reduces manual intervention while protecting the grass and supporting long-term lawn health.

Designed for Complex Residential Yards

Targeted at medium-to-large residential properties ranging from approximately 1,500 to 4,000 square meters, the LOPKIN E Series includes:

Vision + RTK Navigation: Delivers reliable, centimeter-level positioning and boundary-free operation.

Precision Edge Cutting: The CornerCut EdgeAlign system trims within 1.5 cm (0.6 in) of walls, reducing manual edge touch-ups.

HaLow Wi-Fi Connectivity: Utilizes long-range HaLow Wi-Fi technology to provide stable connectivity across large or obstacle-dense properties.

Easy Setup: No boundary wires or network setup required, with a real-world mapping mode that eliminates manual mapping steps.

Live Demonstration at CES 2026

LOPKIN is showcasing the E Series at the Venetian Expo, Smart Home area (Booth #51423), where visitors can see continuous operation on simulated uneven terrain, including autonomous recovery without manual assistance.

Executive Perspective

"A robotic mower can't be considered truly autonomous if it still needs to be rescued," said Yihao Zhu, Head of Marketing at LOPKIN. "Self-recovery isn't about showing off technology—it's about trust. We built this product around real yard conditions, not ideal ones, and CES 2026 is our first opportunity to share that approach globally."

About LOPKIN

LOPKIN is a technology brand focused on intelligent garden care.

LOPKIN integrates agronomy and environmental data with robotics to create an ecosystem of boundary-free hardware, cloud platforms, and services. The company aims to build a self-sustaining yard environment, transforming lawn maintenance from a burden into an effortless, enduring lifestyle.

