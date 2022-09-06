Lora Hyler's "How I Got Over. Artists Roads to Success" Podcast Hosts Nathaniel Stampley; Broadway Star, Symphony Orchestra Singer, and Television Actor

GLENDALE, Wis., Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nathaniel Stampley is basking in the limelight of the 2022 Tony Awards won by the latest Broadway production he appeared in, Paradise Square. The theater production won a total of 10 Tonys. After performing in Paradise Square's 23 previews and 108 Broadway performances, Stampley isn't taking time to rest. He's soon performing the role of Captain Von Trapp in the Sound of Music with the Cleveland Symphony Orchestra at the Blossom Music Festival. Then, he's headed to an off-Broadway production, A Man of No Importance, based on the work of Terrence McNally. Next up, Madison, WI to perform with the Madison Symphony Orchestra.

Lora Hyler Nathaniel Stampley, Broadway star

Stampley holds a B.A. in Music from the University of Wisconsin. A Milwaukee native, he has a great story to tell about when the acting bug first bit him. He was playing the title role of snowman in a school production. "I love Milwaukee. I still have friends and family there," he said. "I come from a rich community of people." Stampley describes his mom as an accomplished musician, singer, and former middle school teacher, who set aside her career aspirations to raise her family. His dad is a preacher and former Milwaukee county supervisor.

Stampley's website provides a peek into the man. A page called "Nate's Grates" is filled with names he said encouraged him and helped create the career he enjoys today. Among the list of about 100, are such luminaries as Alice Walker, Leontyne Price, and James Baldwin, and many others he holds dear.

Stampley credits the Skylight Music Theater (formerly Skylight Opera Company), and the Florentine Opera Company, both in Milwaukee, with exposing him to a professional environment since his sophomore year in high school. Throughout his career, Stampley has appeared in CATS, The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess, The Color Purple (original production & revival), the Lion King, and many more. Television credits include Law & Order SVU, The Blacklist, and Blue Bloods. Nate has also performed with several symphony orchestras, including the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra, Elgin, and Atlanta Symphony Orchestras, and in several concert series at Lincoln Center and Carnegie Hall.

Stampley's advice for aspiring artists? "Go for it…If we want our art forms to continue for the next several decades, to the next millennium, we will need to reflect all of society. That is my hope and my dream…The arts have always been the Trojan Horse leading the charge in changing society."

More about Nathaniel Stampley: www.nathanielstampley.com

More about Lora Hyler & her podcast: www.lorahylerauthor.com

Hyler is a podcaster, an award-winning traditionally-published middle-grade author, an essayist, public speaker, and public relations company owner. She's also a former journalist and corporate communications manager. Her podcast was inspired by her mentor, a Hollywood filmmaker generously awarded, from Women of Color Unite (WOCU). WOCU works with allies to increase representation in the Hollywood entertainment industry. WOCU's mentorship program, #Startwith8 is completely free.

Contact:

Lora Hyler

[email protected]

414-520-0019

SOURCE Lora Hyler