Lorain County Community College Announces US Gold Mine President And LCCC Alum Michael Brown as Commencement Speaker

In returning to LCCC as the keynote speaker, Brown will be coming full circle as LCCC President Marcia J. Ballinger, Ph.D., confers his Associate of Arts degree to him. Although highly accomplished academically, Brown transferred from LCCC before earning his Associate Degree, later earning both a Bachelor's of Science from The Ohio State University (1981) and a Master's of Business Administration from George Washington University (1987). While at LCCC, Brown was a leader on campus and served as a Student Senator.

"We are extremely honored that Michael Brown will be returning to his first alma mater – LCCC – where he discovered his pathway to his future," Ballinger said. "Michael's journey that began at LCCC has been extraordinary. He is an inspiration to all of us at LCCC and the nation's community colleges."

A first-generation college graduate, Michael is proud of his time at LCCC and grateful for the role the college and his education has played in every aspect of his life.

"Education is critical to success," said Brown. "As an alumnus of LCCC, I am delighted to have the opportunity to share such a special occasion with these students and their families."

Brown joined Barrick Gold Corporation in 1994 as Vice President of U.S. Public Affairs and rose to become President of Barrick USA in 2016. Barrick is the world's largest gold mining company with operations in 12 nations. In the USA, the company has 4,000 employees at mines and projects in Nevada, Montana and Alaska.

Brown served eight years in the administration of President Ronald Reagan at the U.S. Treasury, and prior to that three years on the staff of the Ohio House of Representatives. During his time at Treasury he led the effort to create the American Eagle Gold Bullion Coin, the world's leading gold investment coin. U.S. Senator Harry Reid later appointed Brown to serve on the U.S. Mint's Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee.

Now living in Henderson, Nevada, Brown is a board member of the Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance, Public Education Foundation, Nevada Mining Association, Three Square Food Bank, the Nevada Ballet Theatre, Opportunity Village, and the Council for a Better Nevada. A true advocate for positive change in the community, he founded the Nevada Corporate Giving Council, which is dedicated to improving the practice of corporate philanthropy in Nevada.

In 2014, Brown served on the Nevada Legislature's Interim Study Committee on Community Colleges. In 2015, he received the Civitas Laurel award from the Foundation for an Independent Tomorrow. In 2016, the Latin Chamber of Commerce recognized him as a Señor of Distinction. In 2017, he was a recognized as an Education Hero by the Public Education Foundation of Clark County.

Brown serves on the board and executive committee of the National Mining Association and is a past Chairman of the Nevada Mining Association. He is also passionate about the sport of rowing, and has served in various leadership capacities with the Capital Rowing Club and helped to establish the Lake Las Vegas Rowing Club. He is a noted booster of the U.S. Olympic Women's Rowing Team and a Steward of the San Diego Crew Classic.

LCCC's commencement celebration will be held in the College's Ewing Activities Center and the largest number of graduates ever – more than 1,600 – will be earning certificates, associate degrees, and bachelor's and master's degrees through LCCC and the University Partnership.

SOURCE Lorain County Community College