Lord & Taylor Flagship Store Will Debut on Walmart.com With More Than 125 Premium Brands

BENTONVILLE, Ark. and NEW YORK, May 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Walmart.com and Lord & Taylor today announced that the companies will begin to roll out the new Lord & Taylor flagship store on Walmart.com in the coming weeks. The flagship, which will debut with more than 125 brands, including Tommy Bahama, Vince Camuto, Miss Selfridge, La La Anthony, Lucky Brand, H Halston and Effy, will be part of Walmart.com's broader fashion destination.

"As part of the Walmart.com redesign, and our commitment to establish Walmart.com as a destination for fashion, we recently relaunched our new fashion shopping experience. The new experience is aligned with how customers shop the category, with editorial elements that inspire customers to browse and buy, and has already generated positive customer response," said Denise Incandela, Head of Fashion, Walmart U.S. eCommerce. "The next step is the launch of the Lord & Taylor flagship store, which introduces exciting new premium brands to our customers."

The Lord & Taylor flagship store features thousands of trend-right styles, including women's, men's, and kids' clothing, shoes, handbags, accessories, and jewelry, that will be updated regularly. Customers can shop by category, shop by brand, or draw inspiration from editorial stories. Orders over $35 will be eligible for free two-day shipping.

"This innovative flagship on Walmart.com is an entirely new model for us and demonstrates the evolution of Lord & Taylor and our commitment to advancing our digital presence," said RJ Cilley, SVP of Digital, Lord & Taylor. "We are excited for the opportunity to serve exponentially more customers with our premium fashion offerings, including our famous dress selection and many stylish brands."

The Lord & Taylor flagship store complements Walmart.com's everyday fashion assortment of millions of affordable, on-trend items. Walmart.com's new fashion experience will consist of two shops: Everyday Brands and Premium Brands. To distinguish Walmart.com's premium shop, a "Premium Brands from Lord & Taylor" header will run across each premium brand page. In addition to the categories offered by Lord & Taylor, Walmart.com's broader fashion experience will also feature watches, luggage and travel, seasonal shops and premium beauty. Customers can shop fashion on Walmart.com by visiting Walmart.com/fashion.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) helps people around the world save money and live better - anytime and anywhere - in retail stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, nearly 270 million customers and members visit our more than 11,700 stores under 65 banners in 28 countries and eCommerce websites. With fiscal year 2018 revenue of $500.3 billion, Walmart employs approximately 2.3 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting http://corporate.walmart.com, on Facebook at http://facebook.com/walmart and on Twitter at http://twitter.com/walmart.

About Lord & Taylor Founded in 1826, Lord & Taylor is one of America's first department stores. It has built its reputation on offering premium fashion apparel and accessories, exciting store environments, and seamless service, all at an incredible value. Lord & Taylor operates 48 full-line locations primarily in the northeastern and mid-Atlantic U.S., lordandtaylor.com, and a flagship store on Walmart.com. It is part of the Hudson's Bay Company brand portfolio.

