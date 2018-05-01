LORD Corporation Expands Embedded Inertial Sensors Portfolio with Lower Cost Option

The 3DM®-CX5 inertial sensor fills a gap in the GX5 and the board mountable OEM CV5 package. Already successfully deployed on UAV and ground robots, intended applications include robotics and drones; platform stabilization and antenna pointing; as well as off-highway, marine and military vehicles. The compact, state-of-the art inertial sensors utilize LORD Corporation's proven fifth generation high-performance industrial grade solid-state MEMS accelerometer and gyro inertial sensor technology.

According to Chris Arnold, LORD Sensing Product Manager, customers are increasingly looking for better attitude, heading and positioning accuracy under dynamic conditions for lower cost.

"This new model gives customers the flexibility to easily move between models based on price and performance requirements, selecting the features they need, while not paying for the ones they don't," said Arnold. "Customers benefit from the proven GX5 performance at an OEM price."

With compact chassis or board mount option for embedded application, the CV5 and CX5 are interchangeable with the same mounting footprint and communication protocol. Each sensor is fully calibrated and temperature compensated. Models offer:

Low-cost, compact size and full 360-degree measurement range about all axes;

Full accuracy over the entire operational temperature range of -40°C to 85°C; and,

Auto-Adaptive Extended Kalman Filter for optimal dynamic accuracy and on-vehicle performance.

For more information, call 1-877-275-5673, email sensing_sales@lord.com or visit www.microstrain.com/inertial/sensors.

ABOUT LORD CORPORATION:

LORD Corporation is a diversified technology and manufacturing company developing highly reliable adhesives, coatings, motion management devices, and sensing technologies that significantly reduce risk and improve product performance. For more than 90 years, LORD has worked in collaboration with our customers to provide innovative oil and gas, aerospace, defense, automotive and industrial solutions. With world headquarters in Cary, N.C., LORD has approximately 3,000 employees in 26 countries and operates 19 manufacturing facilities and 10 R&D centers worldwide. LORD actively promotes STEM education and many other community engagement initiatives. For more information, visit www.lord.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Kim Richardson

LORD Corporation

919-342-4242

Kimberly_Richardson@LORD.com

