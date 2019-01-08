LORD Corporation Invests 14 Million Euros in Hückelhoven, Germany

HÜCKELHOVEN, Germany, March 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LORD Corporation, a global diversified technology and manufacturing company, has announced plans to expand operations at its Hückelhoven, Germany facility – an investment of 14 million euros. This expansion project will position LORD to provide optimal support to the fast-growing electric vehicle (EV) market, especially in Germany and around Europe. The expanded operations will enable LORD to be closer in proximity to its customers, meet their needs in a faster manner, improve performance, and reduce end costs.

"We have a strong focus on the EV market and the trend toward electrification," said Ed Auslander, President and CEO, LORD Corporation. "Currently LORD solutions are on nearly every vehicle in the world. This strategic investment in our Hückelhoven facility will further grow our presence in the EV market while supporting OEMs and enabling them to meet launch timelines."

Seventy employees currently work at LORD's Hückelhoven facility, which has been in operation since 1987. More than 20 additional jobs are anticipated as a result of this expansion.

Construction began in March 2019, and was commemorated with a groundbreaking ceremony on March 14. The new adjacent facility, which will add about 3,200 square meters of production and office space to the existing facility, is expected to be complete and operating by mid-2020. Gap fillers, potting and encapsulants, and thermal adhesives sold under LORD's CoolTherm® brand name will be produced in Hückelhoven – all in support of the company's Thermal Management business and formulated to help reduce heat build-up in electronic components.

"As EVs become more prevalent, we continue to focus on developing innovative Thermal Management and Structural Adhesive solutions," said Vincent Javerzac, Vice President, EMEA, LORD Corporation. "Expanding in Hückelhoven positions us to support even more growth in the EV space, and we are committed to making greater investments in Research & Development. These efforts have a direct impact on LORD's ability to provide innovative solutions for our customers."

A global leader in thermal management for EVs, LORD has been manufacturing adhesives for the automotive industry for nearly 50 years. For more information on LORD's Thermal Management materials, visit www.lord.com/CoolTherm. For an interactive experience highlighting LORD innovations and solutions around the world, visit www.lord.com/innovating-together/around-the-world.

