LORD Corporation Invests $80 Million in Saegertown

"Following a rigorous national site selection process, the decision was made to expand and upgrade our existing Saegertown facility," said Ed Auslander, President and CEO, LORD Corporation. "The benefits of deepening our roots in the Saegertown community far outweighed the option of building a second site. Ultimately, the advantages offered by our existing Saegertown facility prevailed."

Expansion work will begin May 2018 and take place through 2023, adding 75,000-square-feet to the already existing 250,000-square-foot building on LORD's 67-acre site in Saegertown. With more than 235 employees, the Saegertown facility is the largest specialty chemicals, adhesives, and coatings manufacturing facility within LORD.

"Our LORD Saegertown facility dates back to 1962, when we began with 15 employees and a 10,000-square-foot facility," said Doug Lorenz, President, Performance Materials Global Business, LORD Corporation. "As LORD continues to grow as a global company, we are excited to expand the Saegertown facility to keep pace with the growth and needs of our customers around the world."

Materials made at LORD's Saegertown facility are used in the production of almost all passenger vehicles throughout the world. The facility produces a wide variety of LORD acrylic, urethane, and epoxy adhesives, as well as Chemlok® rubber-to-substrate adhesives. Additionally, the plant produces specialty intermediate chemicals and coatings products that are supplied to customers around the world.

LORD celebrated the expansion with a groundbreaking ceremony on May 17 in Saegertown. LORD leadership and employees were in attendance, along with Senator Michele Brooks; Pennsylvania House Representative Brad Roae; representatives from Senator Pat Toomey's office and U.S. Representative Mike Kelly's office; Saegertown Borough Manager Chuck Lawrence; among others.

ABOUT LORD CORPORATION:

LORD Corporation is a diversified technology and manufacturing company developing highly reliable adhesives, coatings, motion management devices, and sensing technologies that significantly reduce risk and improve product performance. For more than 90 years, LORD has worked in collaboration with our customers to provide innovative oil and gas, aerospace, defense, automotive and industrial solutions. With world headquarters in Cary, N.C., LORD has approximately 3,000 employees in 26 countries and operates 19 manufacturing facilities and 10 R&D centers worldwide. LORD actively promotes STEM education and many other community engagement initiatives. For more information, visit www.lord.com.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Jill Mastrangelo

LORD Corporation

919-342-2257 (o)

919-389-9253 (m)

Jill_Mastrangelo@LORD.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lord-corporation-invests-80-million-in-saegertown-300650323.html

SOURCE LORD Corporation

Related Links

http://www.lord.com

