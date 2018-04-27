LORD Corporation Responds to Market Gap with Rugged Inertial Sensors for Demanding Environments

Designed for use in demanding environments for dynamic inclination and positioning, the MV5-AR inertial sensors are ideal for off-highway and military vehicles; marine and mobile robot applications; and the autonomous vehicle market. The rugged, compact, state-of-the-art inertial sensors utilize LORD Corporation's proven fifth generation high-performance industrial grade solid-state 6-DOF MEMS accelerometer and gyro inertial sensor technology.

Already successfully deployed on ground robots and heavy-machinery, intended applications include auto-steer and terrain compensation; dynamic incline detection (roll, pitch, rotation); vehicle stability and leveling; platform control, alignment and stabilization; operator feedback; and precision navigation.

The MV5-AR model has a compact and rugged reinforced PBT housing fully sealed for immersion, pressure wash (IP67, IP69K) as well as a rugged, reliable molded-in AMPSEAL 16 connector. Each sensor is fully calibrated and temperature compensated. MV5-AR models offer:

Low-cost, compact size that is among the smallest form factor in its class

Full 360-degree measurement range about all axes, so can be mounted in any orientation

Full accuracy over the entire operational temperature range of -40°C to 85°C.

CAN J1639 communication

Auto-Adaptive Extended Kalman Filter for optimal dynamic accuracy

The MV5-AR provides inertial and slope J1939 messages in its standard configuration. Customized CAN protocols and messages are available.

ABOUT LORD CORPORATION:

LORD Corporation is a diversified technology and manufacturing company developing highly reliable adhesives, coatings, motion management devices, and sensing technologies that significantly reduce risk and improve product performance. For more than 90 years, LORD has worked in collaboration with our customers to provide innovative oil and gas, aerospace, defense, automotive and industrial solutions. With world headquarters in Cary, N.C., LORD has approximately 3,000 employees in 26 countries and operates 19 manufacturing facilities and 10 R&D centers worldwide. LORD actively promotes STEM education and many other community engagement initiatives.

