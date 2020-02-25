Lords of Dogtown Meets Blue Crush in 'SHAKE THE LAKE' an Alternative, Wakeboarding Graphic Novel

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Featuring photo realistic, comicbook artwork inspired by the Grand Theft Auto marketing campaign, this 168 page, full-color dose of summer looks to be one of the best graphic novels of 2020. Published by North Air Entertainment, 'SHAKE THE LAKE' releases on all major book marketplaces March 1st, 2020 and is available now for pre-order at www.ShakeTheLakeComic.com



"Tremendous artwork here and top notch storytelling. I fell in love with the crew and spent a lot of time daydreaming about my own reflected youth while reading. A+ work gents."

-Anonymous Comics Industry Big Wig

A wakeboarding comic book!?

Synopsis

Cal and his best friends evade adult responsibility to chase the endless summer across the map to Lake Victoria, Arizona, a party oasis in the heart of BRO culture. With some midwest sensibility, the crew unifies the lake's wakeboard scene and help save a bullied marina from snobby yacht club encroachment by staging a mammoth, end-of-season music and water sports festival against the wishes of the town's well-to-do and a pair of hard nosed park rangers. Navigating childhood friendship growing pains, hard work, heartbreak and new love, Cal begins to come to terms with the meaning of growing up while staying young at heart in this fish out of water comedy.

"Shake The Lake - Volume #1 is the best comic book I've ever read... It's actually the only comic book I've ever read."



- Mom

This is the most exaggerated and caricatured version of young American life (or maybe a day dream). Either way, it's a heartfelt and comical story of growing up and we really, really, really want to share with you. Live.Love.Wake.



- Zach Block (author)

"Yeah, it's cool but when are you going to get a real job?"



- Dad

