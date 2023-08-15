Lordstown Motors Corp. Class Action Alert: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP reminds investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey against Party City Holdco, Inc.

UPCOMING LEad Plaintiff Deadline is SEPTEMber 25, 2023

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP ("Wolf Haldenstein") reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Lordstown Motors Corp. ("Lordstown" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: RIDE) in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Ohio on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Lordstown securities between August 4, 2022 and June 27, 2023, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period").

The filed complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Lordstown represented

publicly that it had been working collaboratively with Hon Hai Technology Group ("Foxconn") in the context of the companies' joint venture.

On June 27, 2023, Lordstown revealed in a court filing that, contrary to Lordstown's Class Period representations, the Company's vital partnership with Foxconn had long been in jeopardy and Foxconn's conduct toward Lordstown had been anything but collaborative. Lordstown filed litigation against Foxconn and several of its subsidiaries in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware alleging Foxconn's fraud, bad faith, and failure to live up to its commercial and financial commitments to the Company.

On this news, the Company's stock price fell $0.54 per share, over 21%, to close at $2.29 per share on June 27, 2023.

